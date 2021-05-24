R-Code 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Falls Short of Sale Target, Still Rocks

We’re now living in a time when the Mach 1 badge is making a return to the Mustang family. Announced since the beginning of last year, the new interpretation of the iconic version of the Mustang is supposed to be both a nod to the original Mach 1, but also a testimony that some cars never truly go away.
Already people can start buying their brand new Mach 1s. The entry-level retails from $52,720, brings a 5.0-liter engine and a 6-speed manual transmission, and the promise of incredible fun both on the road and on the track. But many more years will have to pass before the new version comes even close to the iconic status of its first incarnation.
We brought up the price of the new Mach 1 just to give you a reference point when talking about a 52-year old car of the same breed that just got sold during the Mecum auction in Indianapolis last week for $132,000. That amount may seem like a lot when compared to the price of the new version, but in the world of classic Mustangs it’s a common occurrence, and even less than what the people selling the car were hoping to get for it.
$160,000 was the estimate for this machine, a target backed by the fact this is allegedly one of just 156 Super Cobra Jet Mach 1s made with a 3.91 Traction-Lok differential and the factory Drag Pack option. It is also a fresh rebuild, with the car coming out a three-year restoration process back in 2020, and the odometer shows just 15,500 miles (25,000 km).
The car comes with the original Super Cobra Jet components, the matching numbers R-code 428 Super Cobra Jet engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission, and the original sheet metal.
It’s not clear how long this car will stay off the market, but chances are it will surface once more in the future, taking its Candy Apple Red body in front of a fresh crowd willing to bid for it.
