R&B Singer Donell Jones Was Involved in Car Crash After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

There are a lot of instances when drivers don’t really comprehend that driving is a big responsibility. Most of us are very confident in our skills and don’t fathom something bad could happen. But R&B star Donell Jones has just shown how everything can change in a flash after sharing his recent crash story when he fell asleep at the wheel.
In a new post on social media, Donell Jones took responsibility for his latest car crash. Luckily for him, there were no victims, and he managed to leave the scene unscathed. But something like this does set alarm bells ringing.
The R&B singer, who is famous for hit songs like "U Know What's Up" and "Where I Wanna Be," wrote a lengthy message on Instagram to inform his fans on the incident and raise awareness about driving when tired.
He shared a series of pictures of the crash, which shows a silver Mercedes-Benz S-Class gone off the road. "I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch," Jones captioned the set, 49. "I walk away with no injuries, but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you're tired just park the car cause this could've been bad."
In the caption, Jones wrote that his faith must have kept him safe. "I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience," he said. "Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done. My love and loyalty is to you.” Celebrities like Fat Joe and Da Brat rushed to the comment section to show their support.
A lot of people misjudge their fatigue behind the wheel, which could be fatal in many instances. Luckily, the 49-year-old managed to escape with just a big scare. And some damage to his car.
The vehicle he was driving at the moment of the car crash is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class from an earlier generation. The one in question seems to be the fifth one, the W221. Following the not-so-favorite W220, Mercedes-Benz introduced the new model in 2005, and it was available until 2013. It was larger than its predecessor, which meant more legroom for those sitting in the rear seats and first-class comfort. It was also more powerful than the W220.
The premium sedan had several engine options, with a 3.5-liter V6 as an entry-level for the S 350 trim, a V8, and a V12 for the top-of-the-range version, which was the S 600. It was also the first one to include an electrified variant, the S 400 Hybrid.
In 2009, the S-Class received a facelift, but the one Donell Jones owns seems to be the pre-facelift version. It's unclear though, which engine option Jones went for. But hopefully, he’ll be able to restore it to its former glory after the unfortunate crash.
