Quirky Interstellar Adventure JETT Invites Players to Find a New Home for Humanity

More on this:

1 James Webb Telescope Starts Its Journey to French Guyana on Its Way to Space

2 Space Combat and Trading Sim "Star Citizen" Is Free to Play Until August 27

3 Space Agency Drowns in Applications From People Wanting to Become Astronauts

4 A Look Back at No Man's Sky's Story of Redemption, a Space Saga in 17 Acts

5 Astronauts on the Space Station Held Their Own Olympics, Had Some Unique Games