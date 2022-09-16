Quest to Revive 10+ Cars in 2 Hours in an Abandoned Farm Full of Cars Fails Terribly

It’s improbable you’ll get anything nice in the trash. They are often filled with stuff people would rather not associate themselves with. The same applies to junkyards. If you spot a car there, the owner probably doesn’t want anything to do with it. Any experienced classic car prospector will tell you that the best classic car finds are in individual properties. The owners would rather watch them rot to the ground than have them lining up for the crusher.
Kevin and Angus of Junkyard Digs YouTube channel share an unlikely obsession for their age. They are passionate about classics and love to breathe new life into dead cars.
On a previous upload, they revived an abandoned AMC Eagle station wagon that had been sitting for eight years.
On their most recent upload, they stumbled upon a farm full of abandoned cars. But this time, they had an exciting challenge – to see how many classics they’d get idling within an hour (or two).
“So, the rules of today’s games are simple. We’ve got a couple of booster packs that are mostly dead, like a gallon of gas, an electric fuel pump, pliers, screwdrivers, and about an hour. And in that hour within ambition, we’re going to see how many of these cars we can get running.” Kevin revealed.
Now, if you’ve tried breathing life into a stalled car, you understand patience is critical. Getting a car sitting for a couple of years to run under an hour is a pipe dream.
Depending on how long these relics have been sitting, it could take a few days to a couple weeks to get them turning. However, the duo was compelled to make the most of their time on the property.
Lucky car number one was a 1957 Chevy grain truck, and it wouldn’t give into that challenge easily. The duo skipped it for a 1978 Scottsdale Chevy tow truck. Well, that, too, was a big fail.
Surprisingly, the next pair of cars (fuel injected) in an undergrowth lit up at first crank.
In the end, they had a good run with the fuel-injected cars, not so much with the carbureted, which led them right back to where they began – the 1957 Chevy grain truck. After some fiddling, it lit right up.
After two hours of ravaging through the abandoned farm, only one carbureted car ran perfectly. The challenge was a bust, but they had a lot of fun working on the relics.
On a previous upload, they revived an abandoned AMC Eagle station wagon that had been sitting for eight years.
On their most recent upload, they stumbled upon a farm full of abandoned cars. But this time, they had an exciting challenge – to see how many classics they’d get idling within an hour (or two).
“So, the rules of today’s games are simple. We’ve got a couple of booster packs that are mostly dead, like a gallon of gas, an electric fuel pump, pliers, screwdrivers, and about an hour. And in that hour within ambition, we’re going to see how many of these cars we can get running.” Kevin revealed.
Now, if you’ve tried breathing life into a stalled car, you understand patience is critical. Getting a car sitting for a couple of years to run under an hour is a pipe dream.
Depending on how long these relics have been sitting, it could take a few days to a couple weeks to get them turning. However, the duo was compelled to make the most of their time on the property.
Lucky car number one was a 1957 Chevy grain truck, and it wouldn’t give into that challenge easily. The duo skipped it for a 1978 Scottsdale Chevy tow truck. Well, that, too, was a big fail.
Surprisingly, the next pair of cars (fuel injected) in an undergrowth lit up at first crank.
In the end, they had a good run with the fuel-injected cars, not so much with the carbureted, which led them right back to where they began – the 1957 Chevy grain truck. After some fiddling, it lit right up.
After two hours of ravaging through the abandoned farm, only one carbureted car ran perfectly. The challenge was a bust, but they had a lot of fun working on the relics.