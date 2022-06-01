Queen Elizabeth’s Embraer Private Jet Caught in Storm, Forced to Abort Original Landing

One might be the most powerful (and well-known) monarch in the world, but even one can’t control the weather. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had a spot of plane trouble upon her arrival in London, ahead of this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Queen Elizabeth has been the reigning monarch in the United Kingdom for 70 years, and 2022 is all about celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. Though recently plagued by some mobility issues and in somewhat poorer health, the Queen still managed to attend several major events in recent weeks. This weekend, she will be attending some more in London.
To prepare for the weekend, she rested for a few days at her Balmoral private estate. Then, on May 31, she boarded a private jet to fly from Aberdeen to London, a trip that should have taken just one hour and a half. The plane, a reconfigured Embraer ERJ-135 operated by Luxaviation since 2020, left Aberdeen on a downpour, and approached London in an electrical storm with heavy rain and hail.
The Sun reports that the pilot initially came down for the landing at RAF Northolt, but pulled back up into the air as the weather conditions were too bad to attempt a landing. The jet circled London for the next 15 minutes, which was enough for the weather to clear. The second landing attempt was successful and uneventful.
“The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirms. “All the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”
The Queen and the Royal Family fly a variety of aircraft, including military and civilian operated, and even commercial. This Embraer jet was from the latter category, a VIP jet produced until 2020 and reputed for its durability, a spacious and quiet cabin that can seat up to 30 people depending on configuration, and luxury amenities. The Queen also flies on an Airbus Voyager of the Royal Air Force, the No. 10 Squadron and the Queen’s Helicopter Flight.
