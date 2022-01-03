Quavo’s First Choice for the New Year is a Purple-Wrapped Lamborghini Urus, They Match

Quavo’s new year started well, and he has a great ride to confirm that – a Lamborghini Urus. As he's got a passion for purple, the super-SUV sports that exact color. Quavo did his best and posed next to it in a matching outfit.
Quavo loves Lamborghini, and he has a custom Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster that comes with a lot of touches of his personality. Although it has glow-in-the-dark text all over it, the exterior is purple.
So is his Urus, the Italian brand’s super-SUV. The Migos rapper posed with it in a matching purple outfit, writing: “New Year New Motion! 22’.” It's unclear whether he just bought it, or if he's had it for a while, because it hasn't appeared in any of his recent posts.
In one of the pictures in the set, we get a glimpse of the interior of his Urus. We can notice that it sports dark blue leather seats, and it's even equipped with a Starlight Headliner, which is something that Rolls-Royce came up with.
It doesn’t surprise anyone that Quavo also owns a Lamborghini Urus, as he loves expensive, fast rides. The Italian brand introduced the super-SUV in 2018, and it exceeded expectations in terms of sales.
Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, is rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. When it came out, the Urus was the fastest SUV out there, and now, three years later, it’s still among the fastest ones. Lamborghini claims the model can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Quavo also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the British luxury automaker’s first SUV, which is also all about performance and comfort. So, the first ride he decided to flaunt (and match with) on social media at the beginning of the new year couldn’t be more on-brand with the Migos rapper’s liking for powerful vehicles.
