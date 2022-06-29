Quavo Jokes He Sells Chickens for a Living While in a 1981 Cadillac Eldorado

Rapper Quavo is no stranger to expensive cars. But while we’ve often seen him behind the wheel of several exotics, his collection doesn’t include classics. But he does look good in this 1981 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
Migos member Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, has quite an extensive and diverse car collection. His garage hosts a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Model X, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, among others.
He hasn’t splurged on a classic just yet. But there’s enough time for him to feed his passion for vintages, as proven by one of his latest posts.
The rapper sits behind the wheel of a colorful 1981 Cadillac Eldorado convertible for a skit that resembles the content YouTuber Daniel Mac creates. Mac became famous when he started asking people driving luxurious rides what they do for a living, and he sometimes stumbles across a famous person.
The one who asks Quavo what he does for a living isn’t Daniel Mac, though, but Canadian singer and producer Murda Beatz. The rapper casually sits in the driver’s seat and jokingly replies that “I sell chickens,” before laughing. The convertible comes with a colorful pink exterior and a pink-on-white combo scheme on board.
Not long before, the car appeared on the cover for Murda Beatz’s upcoming single, “No Mas", which features Quavo, Anitta, and J. Balvin. It’s unclear whether Murda Beatz owns the car, but the video claims the custom model shown comes with a $120,000 price tag.
While Quavo doesn’t really sell chickens for a living, he might have to give classics another thought. Since the convertible appears on the cover of the upcoming single, which will drop on July 8, we wouldn’t mind seeing it in a music video if there is one in the works.
He hasn’t splurged on a classic just yet. But there’s enough time for him to feed his passion for vintages, as proven by one of his latest posts.
The rapper sits behind the wheel of a colorful 1981 Cadillac Eldorado convertible for a skit that resembles the content YouTuber Daniel Mac creates. Mac became famous when he started asking people driving luxurious rides what they do for a living, and he sometimes stumbles across a famous person.
The one who asks Quavo what he does for a living isn’t Daniel Mac, though, but Canadian singer and producer Murda Beatz. The rapper casually sits in the driver’s seat and jokingly replies that “I sell chickens,” before laughing. The convertible comes with a colorful pink exterior and a pink-on-white combo scheme on board.
Not long before, the car appeared on the cover for Murda Beatz’s upcoming single, “No Mas", which features Quavo, Anitta, and J. Balvin. It’s unclear whether Murda Beatz owns the car, but the video claims the custom model shown comes with a $120,000 price tag.
While Quavo doesn’t really sell chickens for a living, he might have to give classics another thought. Since the convertible appears on the cover of the upcoming single, which will drop on July 8, we wouldn’t mind seeing it in a music video if there is one in the works.