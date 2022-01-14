Quavo Continues To Display His Extensive Car Collection With a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Cash and expensive rides go together like salt and pepper, and Quavo confirms the rule once again, holding a stack of cash next to his black Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Quavo wants to stand out as much as the next artist, while still fitting in. And how else could he fit in but by checking all the right boxes?
His most recent Instagram post surely does just that. Expensive ride? Checked. A bag of cash? Checked. Showing off your kicks? Checked.
The ride in question is Mercedes-Maybach's luxurious SUV, the GLS 600 4MATIC. As powerful as it's imposing, it’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which, paired up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, delivers 550 horsepower and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm).
It offers a fast-driving experience, too. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). Since we’re talking about how Quavo loves to flaunt his wealth, the German brand asks for a starting price of $160,000 for the GLS 600 4MATIC.
From the pictures, we can see that Quavo opted for a black-on-black color scheme, with black exterior paint which carries over to the interior, as well.
In one of the shots, we can also notice a black Ford Gladiator, which is the kind of offroader that would give Quavo the thrill he’s looking for, and you can notice that in our main picture.
This year, the rapper has been quite busy. First, he matched his purple Lamborghini Urus, another luxurious SUV that’s able to provide comfort, luxury, and performance.
Then, he paired up with Bitcoin Latinum to bring superyachts into the NFT metaverse and launched Cyber Yachts, which promises 888 extraordinary superyachts, with the possibility of real-life access to Miami parties.
And now he's reminding us that he can do all that, while showing off his fleet of cars.
His most recent Instagram post surely does just that. Expensive ride? Checked. A bag of cash? Checked. Showing off your kicks? Checked.
The ride in question is Mercedes-Maybach's luxurious SUV, the GLS 600 4MATIC. As powerful as it's imposing, it’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, combined with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which, paired up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, delivers 550 horsepower and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm).
It offers a fast-driving experience, too. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). Since we’re talking about how Quavo loves to flaunt his wealth, the German brand asks for a starting price of $160,000 for the GLS 600 4MATIC.
From the pictures, we can see that Quavo opted for a black-on-black color scheme, with black exterior paint which carries over to the interior, as well.
In one of the shots, we can also notice a black Ford Gladiator, which is the kind of offroader that would give Quavo the thrill he’s looking for, and you can notice that in our main picture.
This year, the rapper has been quite busy. First, he matched his purple Lamborghini Urus, another luxurious SUV that’s able to provide comfort, luxury, and performance.
Then, he paired up with Bitcoin Latinum to bring superyachts into the NFT metaverse and launched Cyber Yachts, which promises 888 extraordinary superyachts, with the possibility of real-life access to Miami parties.
And now he's reminding us that he can do all that, while showing off his fleet of cars.