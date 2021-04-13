Quattroelle Super Yacht Offers Enough Glitz and Glam to Make You Cry

It’s called the Quattroelle, meaning “four L’s” in Italian. What four L’s? Well, love, life, liberty, and of course, the pursuit of luxury. Before you get to know more about how this ship expresses those traits, it’s nice to know who’s behind it.
In the case of the Quattroelle, two teams are responsible for the sleek and catchy wonder before you: Lürssen and Nuvolari & Lenard. Oddly enough, this is the very first Lürssen yacht designed inside and out by Nuvolari & Lenard.
The Quattroelle is meant to explore the above-mentioned traits and ideals. All 86 meters (282 feet) of the ship are absolutely covered in glitz, glam, and enable activities to keep you relaxed or busy for an entire summer.
The entire ship is composed of a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that gives way to five decks and a huge exterior space. How much space? Enough to even include a helicopter pad at the front. All in all, this giant hunk of steel can reach speeds of 17 knots.
sleek and well-designed exterior that attracts the eye by providing a white hull against a blue sea. Massive, black, floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the interior while keeping prying eyes out.
Now, regarding the deck layout, the builder’s website does not show any of it, so these images are all you have to feed your imagination.
At the rear of the ship, you can see a large beach deck with access into the hull via a hatch found between the staircases. Even though you don’t know for sure what’s on the other side of the door, most yacht builders include a toy garage here. Browsing through the images, a toy garage is revealed, equipped with multiple jet skis, tender, and tons of other watercraft.
build. A black grand piano sits to balance a nearly white leather room.
Flooring throughout the vessel is mostly made of wood. However, some areas feature carpeting or marble. For example, the entertainment room includes blue carpeting accented by wooden walls and a large U-shaped couch facing a giant flat screen TV. A few other private lounge areas are also found throughout the ship.
As for the suites, it’s a bit difficult to know exactly which would be the master’s loft, but judging by the amount of visibility offered towards the outside world, the owner’s loft would have to be the one with a navy blue bedspread and 180-degree view. The owner’s bathroom is most likely the one displayed on the builder’s website. It's the one with granite flooring and walls and jacuzzi bathtub. The VIP and guest rooms are just as equally lavish as the owner’s, only smaller and not including an en-suite bathroom.
Personally, I don’t think I’ll ever have the money to buy something like this, let alone charter one. Even if I did, I'd rather build my mama a new house. Oh wait, this can be a home too. Mama (my number one fan), I know you’re reading my articles; want a yacht to live on?
In the case of the Quattroelle, two teams are responsible for the sleek and catchy wonder before you: Lürssen and Nuvolari & Lenard. Oddly enough, this is the very first Lürssen yacht designed inside and out by Nuvolari & Lenard.
The Quattroelle is meant to explore the above-mentioned traits and ideals. All 86 meters (282 feet) of the ship are absolutely covered in glitz, glam, and enable activities to keep you relaxed or busy for an entire summer.
The entire ship is composed of a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that gives way to five decks and a huge exterior space. How much space? Enough to even include a helicopter pad at the front. All in all, this giant hunk of steel can reach speeds of 17 knots.
sleek and well-designed exterior that attracts the eye by providing a white hull against a blue sea. Massive, black, floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the interior while keeping prying eyes out.
Now, regarding the deck layout, the builder’s website does not show any of it, so these images are all you have to feed your imagination.
At the rear of the ship, you can see a large beach deck with access into the hull via a hatch found between the staircases. Even though you don’t know for sure what’s on the other side of the door, most yacht builders include a toy garage here. Browsing through the images, a toy garage is revealed, equipped with multiple jet skis, tender, and tons of other watercraft.
build. A black grand piano sits to balance a nearly white leather room.
Flooring throughout the vessel is mostly made of wood. However, some areas feature carpeting or marble. For example, the entertainment room includes blue carpeting accented by wooden walls and a large U-shaped couch facing a giant flat screen TV. A few other private lounge areas are also found throughout the ship.
As for the suites, it’s a bit difficult to know exactly which would be the master’s loft, but judging by the amount of visibility offered towards the outside world, the owner’s loft would have to be the one with a navy blue bedspread and 180-degree view. The owner’s bathroom is most likely the one displayed on the builder’s website. It's the one with granite flooring and walls and jacuzzi bathtub. The VIP and guest rooms are just as equally lavish as the owner’s, only smaller and not including an en-suite bathroom.
Personally, I don’t think I’ll ever have the money to buy something like this, let alone charter one. Even if I did, I'd rather build my mama a new house. Oh wait, this can be a home too. Mama (my number one fan), I know you’re reading my articles; want a yacht to live on?