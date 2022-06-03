Quality Control's Pierre Thomas’ Birthday Ball Was a Black-Tie, Luxury Rides-Only Event

Diddy just hosted Quality Control Music CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ second annual black ball in Atlanta, Georgia, which was a star-studded, black-tie event, where all the famous guests brought all their luxury rides.
Quality Control Music, founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas, has many famous names signed with them, including Lil Baby, the Migos group, Lil Yachty, the City Girls, and many others. So, naturally, any of your birthday parties will include a lot of famous names.
On Wednesday, June 1, Sean “Diddy” Combs threw a black-tie birthday celebration for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta, Georgia, where everyone was wearing their best outfits and drove their most luxurious cars.
Thomas himself, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, arrived at the event in a white Rolls-Royce Phantom which matched his white jacket.
The CEO shared a video of just short of two minutes, filmed by Caleb Jermale, Jonny Raw, and Stephen Jackson, where we get a glimpse of some of the luxury rides there. Thomas’ own posse seemed to include another two white vehicles, a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen and a Lamborghini Urus. He wrote in the caption that “last night was epic,” and thanked everyone who attended the event, praising their looks.
Diddy also shared a short video of him getting ready for the party in a private jet, and arrived at the birthday ball in a white Rolls-Royce Ghost. Quavo brought his two-tone Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, meanwhile Lil Baby drove in a white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. You could also see several Rolls-Royce Cullinans parked next to the other luxury vehicles.
Among the attendees, there were also Takeoff, Lil Baby, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jermaine Dupri, 2 Chainz, DJ D Nice, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, Young MA, Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, Corey Gamble, Atlanta’s mayor Andre Dickens and many more.
