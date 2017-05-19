autoevolution

Qualcomm Builds 100-Meter Road That Can Charge EVs at 20 kW on the Move

 
19 May 2017, 11:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Currently, there are two schools of thought on how we could solve the problem of long charging times for EVs, which is essentially what's keeping them back from offering the same ownership experience as traditionally-powered cars, if not better.
One of them is the more obvious: it advocates finding a way to cut the charging times by increasing the amount of electric current that can be pushed into the batteries over a period of time. There are talks about stations with a 350 kW charging rate, but at the moment there are no vehicles to take advantage of that. So Tesla's 120 to 150 kW Superchargers are the best you can get.

The second one, however, is a bit more laborious, but if successful, it could make things even better, allowing EVs to travel virtually infinitely. We're talking about on the move wireless charging or, as it's officially called, Dynamic Electric Vehicle Charging - or DEVC.

Qualcomm, a name you might have associated with the mobile hand-held devices industries so far, has been working on such technology and is finally ready to show some results. The company delivered its Qualcomm Halo DEVC system to the 100-meter-long test track built by VEDECOM in Satory Versailles. The €9 million ($10 million) project is being developed by a large number of partners with the help of the European Commission.

Called the FABRIC, the track was used to charge a Renault Kangoo ZE at a rate of up to 20 kW while traveling at highway speeds. The press release does not say how much electricity the system was actually able to pass through during the brief time the EV drove over the FABRIC, but quick math tells us it wasn't very much.

However, testing will continue in Satory Versailles "for a wide range of practical scenarios including vehicle identification and authorization on entering track, power level agreement between track and vehicle, speed and alignment of vehicle along track."

The news of the Qualcomm-developed system comes only a few days after an Israeli company announced it would start testing its own DEVC technology on an electric bus in Tel Aviv. It looks like, for the moment, both of the two directions mentioned earlier are being considered, which is probably the safe way to go anyway.

qualcomm halo devc qualcomm wireless charging EV electric
press release
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78