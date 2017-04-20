Qoros Model K-EV Presented In Shanghai, Will Get A Production Version in 2019

Qoros
is taking full advantage of its partnership with Koenigsegg
to reach its maximum potential.
One of the products of their collaboration is a concept vehicle named Model K-EV
, which was showcased at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show
. It comes with a high-performance electric drivetrain that can propel it from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds.
The level of performance is possible thanks to four electric motors that come from the Regera
. Its batteries allow for a range of over 500 kilometers (310 miles) with a full charge.
The makers of this creation say that they applied proven technologies to the exhibit, which make it more advanced than a concept car. Moreover, they claim that it is possible to sell a production version of the Model K-EV.
Qoros has announced that an engineering test car will be presented this November at the Guangzhou Auto Show. A production version of the latter will be launched on the market in 2019.
Feel free to browse through the photo gallery and observe the unusual door configuration of this exhibit. Qoros fitted the Model K-EV
with a gull-wing door on the driver’ side, which is electrically operated.
The front passenger’s door is two-hinged, which allows it to slide horizontally or open outward, just like a conventional door. The rear passenger door slides to ease access to the interior.
Occupants will observe that the cabin is split into two distinct spaces, front and back, which are meant to provide a more comfortable experience for the rear passengers. The people in the front are not forgotten or neglected, but their ambiance is intended to be different.
The entire passenger cell is built from carbon fiber, which allows for reduced weight, along with enhanced torsional resistance to improve rigidity.
The Chinese
automaker is committed to implementing the key technologies of this concept in production, and it seems that it has the ambition needed to accomplish the objective.