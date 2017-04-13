Qoros K-EV Concept Revealed, It Reminds Us of Tron Legacy In A Good Way

Qoros
, the Chinese automaker that has a collaboration with Koenigsegg
, has published an image of a stunning concept vehicle that it will unveil at the Shanghai Auto Show
.
The exhibit is called K-EV, and it is a futuristic vehicle that operates on electric power
. Qoros commissioned an international design and engineering team for this creation, and you can observe this in its shapes.
While a production version of this model is not on the table, it shows a few ideas that will come to life in the new energy strategy of this company.
It is worth mentioning that the Chinese brand wants to bring future-oriented “new energy vehicle products
” to the market. In other words, it will build electric vehicles, and customers are promised a “premium driving and riding experience
.”
Instead of a conventional door layout, the design team employed asymmetric doors, which allow a distinctive experience for the driver and the passengers.
The driver’s side door is a single unit, while the ones on the other part offer two opening possibilities. One of them is the standard setup, like the one most of us have in their cars, while the second option is horizontal sliding, like on a minivan.
Just like in a premium limousine, the K-EV separates the front and the rear of the passenger compartment in two distinct areas, which can offer an enjoyable experience for the occupants without anyone feeling cramped in his or her place.
The exhibit is built with the company’s Clever Carbon Cabin technology, which involves a passenger compartment made from carbon fiber that is seamlessly integrated into the rest of the vehicle.
The use of this lightweight material offers a sturdy setup that will ensure torsional rigidity, while maintaining the weight as low as possible to help the electric propulsion system offer a higher range than a comparable conventional setup would provide.
The partnership with Koenigsegg has supplied the Chinese company with electric drive technology from the Regera
. The all-wheel-drive model is closer to production specification than a typical concept
, but do not expect to see these features in a showroom shortly.