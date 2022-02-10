Putin’s $100 Million Superyacht Graceful “Flees” Germany Unfinished to Avoid Impounding

No one would probably dare call Russian President Vladimir Putin a coward to his face, so let’s call this a calculated move meant to reduce risks. Sort of like a game of chess, but with a $100 million tri-deck superyacht as a pawn.
German publication Bild is reporting that one of Putin’s superyachts, the $100 million three-deck Graceful, has “fled” port at Hamburg and is now back on Russian territory, in Kaliningrad. The timing of the exit could be just a coincidence, but not when you consider the fact that Russia is facing sanctions if it invades Ukraine, which, according to the publication, would most likely include impounding the superyacht.
Another reason why this couldn’t be a coincidence is the fact that Graceful left Germany incomplete. Launched in 2014 after an extended and challenging build process, it arrived in Hamburg, at the Blohm and Voss shipyard, in September 2021, to undergo refits and modifications. These include the addition of balconies and an extension to the swimming platform.
Commissioned in 2005 by a mysterious owner, Graceful was built at Blohm and Voss, on a design by H2 Yacht Design. Construction on it was initially undertaken at the Russian Sevmash shipyard, before it was sent to Germany to be completed. Boat International mentions that construction was significantly delayed when the hull fell off the transport vessel en route to the German shipyard.
The brief for Graceful called for a timeless superyacht, with H2 founder Jonny Horsfield telling the same media outlet that “the owner is a very confident person. He knows what he likes and he’s not a slave to trends.” That’s one way of describing Putin.
Graceful measures 270 feet (82 meters) in total length and offers accommodation for 12 guests and 14 crew members. Ownership and price were never officially confirmed, but it is known that Graceful offers lavish interiors furnished in varied textures, a saloon with a white Steinway piano, library, the mandatory spa and a wellness area with a gym, as well as a floor that converts into a dancefloor.
According to reports, Putin has brought all three of his superyachts home.
The other two Putin yachts are already in Russian ports, Olympia at Saint Petersburg and Chayka at Sochi. pic.twitter.com/pOhVp0R7ra— Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) February 9, 2022