Put a Lamborghini-branded Bottle in Your Lamborghini’s Cup Holder for Exclusivity’s Sake

Italian carmaker Lamborghini, together with 24Bottles, has just unveiled new collaborative 2022 special edition products in the Clima Bottle and the Travel Tumbler. The former is available with two designs for €39 and €40, respectively ($43/$44), while the latter will set you back €36 ($39).
The first time these two companies worked together, they used the iconic camouflage of the Aventador SVJ as inspiration. This time though, they developed an image with an iridescent effect based on the classic Lamborghini hexagon, a distinguishing feature of the Sant’Agata supercar-maker from the very beginning.
The two brands also share an active commitment to sustainability, having already produced two releases in two years while underlining the need for greater sustainability awareness across multiple industries worldwide.
As for the products, let’s start with the Clima Bottle, which is made from 18/8 stainless steel. Both versions feature an iconic and recognizable 24Bottles design and are said to be “perfect for preserving the flavor of drinks,” which they can keep hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours.
We should note that the bottle with the camo pattern takes after the Aventador SVJ that set a track record for production cars at the Nurburgring Nordschleife back in 2018. The newer bottle, which is the €40 one with the dark design, has a capacity of 500 ml.
The Travel Tumbler insulated travel cups are also made from 18/8 stainless steel, yet stand out from other similar products thanks to their unique, 100% airtight and leakproof design, which makes them very useful for people who are constantly on the move – you don’t even need a Lamborghini to appreciate this type of passive safety tech. This one has a capacity of 350 ml.
You can grab your exclusive, Lamborghini-branded bottles and cup by visiting the carmaker’s official online store.
