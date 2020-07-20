Purple M Is a Kia Start-Up Aimed at Personalized e-Mobility Services

Given the current economic climate, news of start-ups popping up in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) sector have been few and far in between. A completely different picture from just a few months back when one could easily have lost track of the novelties. This is how Kia and Code42.ai manage to stand out in what was once a crowd.
We are dealing here with a new mobility service provider that seemingly aims to fulfill every wish of EV-interested consumers. By the way, South Korean company Code42.ai should not be confused with Code42 – an American software company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and specialized in a backup and services suite called “CrashPlan.”
With that out of the way, we can tell you the Korean company focuses on the “UMOS” mobility services product and has been working with Hyundai and Kia along with other major companies from South Korea (SK Telecom or LG). They are into delivering affordable autonomous technology along with solving the urban transportation conundrum via purpose-built EV/AV vehicles.
The latter scope of the business seems to have raised the interest of Kia Motors, as the new Purple M start-up is set to discover new strategies for e-mobility services and integrate with the automaker’s larger plans for the future of mobility. Interestingly enough, Purple M’s ideas include not only established TaaS services (e-ride hailing, shuttle services, smart logistics) but also conceptual strategies for air transportation services.
The new start-up will make use of the Code42.ai “Urban Mobility Operating System (UMOS)” and aims to set up a multi-purpose e-mobility service architecture that will lead to an expansion of electric vehicle use. The first focus for Purple M will be Korea’s own mobility industry, which has been thoroughly shaken up by the recent economic developments.
Basically, Kia is hinting at using Purple M as part of its larger Plan S mobility strategy where it will act as a liaison between younger Korean companies and larger, traditional conglomerates. You can find out more about the carmaker's mobility ideas inside the attached press release.
With that out of the way, we can tell you the Korean company focuses on the “UMOS” mobility services product and has been working with Hyundai and Kia along with other major companies from South Korea (SK Telecom or LG). They are into delivering affordable autonomous technology along with solving the urban transportation conundrum via purpose-built EV/AV vehicles.
The latter scope of the business seems to have raised the interest of Kia Motors, as the new Purple M start-up is set to discover new strategies for e-mobility services and integrate with the automaker’s larger plans for the future of mobility. Interestingly enough, Purple M’s ideas include not only established TaaS services (e-ride hailing, shuttle services, smart logistics) but also conceptual strategies for air transportation services.
The new start-up will make use of the Code42.ai “Urban Mobility Operating System (UMOS)” and aims to set up a multi-purpose e-mobility service architecture that will lead to an expansion of electric vehicle use. The first focus for Purple M will be Korea’s own mobility industry, which has been thoroughly shaken up by the recent economic developments.
Basically, Kia is hinting at using Purple M as part of its larger Plan S mobility strategy where it will act as a liaison between younger Korean companies and larger, traditional conglomerates. You can find out more about the carmaker's mobility ideas inside the attached press release.