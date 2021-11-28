Purple Lamborghini Urus Calls South Carolina Home

The Lamborghini Urus is not flashy enough, said no one in their right mind, because even to the most unsuspecting soul, the design is right there in your face.
Still, if you happen to own the most exotic high-rider on sale today and want to make it stand out even more, then you could turn to most tuning companies and check out their catalogs. Mansory, for one, would turn it into the Venatus, and even Prior Design has something similar on its shelves, albeit better looking.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it doesn’t come from a well-known tuner. In fact, it wasn’t the work of any tuner, as the company that shared it online was Vossen. It’s equipped with their S17-04 wheels, which start at $2,000 each for the 19-inch set, going up to $2,500 per wheel for the 24-inch ones.
With no less than 48 paint finishes available, the multi-spoke alloys have become one of the defining features of several high-end rides. From the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, to the BMW 7 Series, Audi RS 6 Avant, and Range Rover Sport, and even a purple Lamborghini Aventador, all of them sit on the same wheels, Vossen’s website reveals.
Now, speaking of purple, this Urus wears it on all body panels, and even though it may normally seem out of place, it doesn’t look that bad. Registered in South Carolina, the vehicle has matching brake calipers too, whereas the wheels, wrapped in Pirelli rubber, are all black.
It’s unknown whether the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has become punchier, but even if it didn’t, it’s not like it is underpowered or anything. It yanks out 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque straight from the factory, rocketing the Urus to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and all the way up to 190 mph (305 kph), provided that you find a long straight where you can legally do so.
