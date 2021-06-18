5 Blown Chevrolet C10 “RS” Truck Looks So Outrageous People Think It's a Rendering

Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Charger Restomod Has Surprising 440 V8 Setup

We're going Plum Crazy for this 1970 Dodge Charger R/T restomod. It's one of the most desirable muscle cars from an excellent model year. The engine displacement is so large that you can practically hear it. So where's the catch? 28 photos



Well, as is usually the case with restomods, this Charger is pretty close to the original spec, but it's been customized to somebody's particular specifications. A tiny part of the community might actually hate the spec, but we still think it's worth the asking price of $89,900. Let's start with what's under the hood because that's what first got our attention. Since it's an R/T, the 440ci displacement looks like it belongs. For that year, you'd have the standard 375 horsepower four-barrel or the high-end model with three two-barrel Holley carburetors.However, the 440 in this car looks completely custom... and isn't orange enough. Vanguard Motor's listing states that this V8 was cast at the end of 1978, so it might even have come from a truck. On top of that, you have a long list of custom performance parts, most of which are flashy: ECP aluminum radiator with twin puller fans, ProMaxx aluminum heads, Holley Sniperthrottle body injection, and Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold.The seller says this built 440 made 468 hp and 520 lb-ft of torque when strapped to the dyno. This is sent via a 4-speed auto with a pistol grip shifter. Underneath, she's got the usual restomod upgrades. For better stopping power, Wilwood 6-piston brakes with slotted and drilled disks have been added, while the suspension boasts things like Bilstein RCD shocks, sway bars, and welded in subframe connectors. While you're looking at the bottom, check out that new gas tank and custom DynoMax exhaust.The interior looks just as fresh and interesting as that 1971 model in orange we recently showed. A few of the gages don't work properly, but one look at the body and you'll stop caring.The ad does mention this purple paint being the famous Plum Crazy and it's been matched with R/T decals and the black wing. Somewhat ironically, 1970 is the year when they went crazy with the optional High Performance colors. It's obviously got stripes, some crazy two-color LED lights, and 17-inch aluminum alloys designed to look like the rally wheels.

