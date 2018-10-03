Pure White smart forease Meets Pitch Black fortwo PureBlack in Paris

Opposites met at smart’s booth on the floor of the Paris Motor Show this week. One concept car, dressed in all white, and one production model, detailed in all black, have been captured in several pics by our photographers at the venue.

30 photos



forease is based on the standard-production



What the concept brings new are recessed door handles, two round displays replacing the center air vents, no roof of any kind and even a shorter windscreen.



The black smart in Paris is called PureBlack Edition and it too is based on a fortwo. Unlike the white concept, this model will get a production run sometime over the course of next year.



When rolling off assembly lines, the PureBlack will be offered with both combustion engines and with an electric drivetrain – in fact, this EQ version is the one now showing in Paris.



When ready, the PureBlack edition will seel with both the engines currently available for the range, the 0.9- and 1.0-liter gasoline units.



It will probably be among the last of ICE-powered smart cars to be sold, as from 2020 parent company Daimler has decided to manufacture only electric drivetrains for the brand.



Such a move is a natural evolution of the way in which smart does business in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Norway, where only electric models are available for purchase.



