Pure Off-Road Fun With Rivian Filmed From a Drone Shows R1T Is a Jack of All Trades

A Reddit user posted a video of a Rivian R1T whose driver is pressing the accelerator pedal to the floor. The whole thing was filmed from a drone. You can see how the electric pickup reacts when the incredible amount of torque hits the rear axle. The car runs on sandy terrain where there are no other cars, so the stunts don't endanger other drivers.
In the world of electric cars, the Rivian R1T gets some special attention. Rivian built the first electric pickup truck that caught the attention of America and the world. It was a surprise to everyone because few had heard of Rivian at the time of its launch. However, the start-up has been around since 2009 and has extensive experience in electric cars and autonomous systems. And it shows in the vehicles they send to the road and off-road.
A true jack of all trades, the 5.5-meter (217-inch) long R1T pickup is powered by four electric motors, one for each wheel, for better torque delivery on the road and especially off-road, not to mention the compactness of the entire powertrain. There are three power levels, with the versions also differing in battery capacity.
The weakest version, though it should be in quotes because it is anything but weak, has 402 hp (408 ps) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds. It sports a 105-kWh battery pack, that helps it drive up to 368 km (228 miles) before it needs to be plugged again.
The fastest variant produces 754 hp (765 ps) and 1,120 Nm (826 lb-ft) of torque, reaches 62 mph from a standstill (0-100 kph) in 3.0 seconds, and can travel up to 480 km (298 miles) thanks to a 135 kWh battery.
The top version has a 180 kWh battery and a range of 640 km (400 miles), with a slightly reduced output of 700 hp (710 ps) and an identical 1,120 Nm of torque.
All versions have a top speed limited to a fairly sufficient 125 mph (201 kph), weigh 2,670 kg (5,886 lbs), comes with a payload capacity of 1,763 lbs (800 kg) and can tow up to 5 tons.
On board, you'll find a truly luxurious environment despite the rugged off-road characteristics. The manufacturer promises an airy interior and high-quality materials (wood, leather, aluminum). They also found room for state-of-the-art technology: the dashboard has a 12.3-inch screen, the infotainment touchscreen with online services measures 15.6 inches, while the rear passengers have an additional 6.8-inch screen.
Rivian also boasts that its electric pickup truck can drive autonomously at Level 3 (full range in certain conditions, such as on the highway).
