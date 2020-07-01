5 The Delfast Top 3.0 Is Here to Put All Other e-Bikes to Shame

3 Munro Motor 2.0, for When You Can’t Decide Between an e-Bike and a Motorcycle

2 The Tarform Luna Relaunches as the Electric Bike of Tomorrow

1 The World Is Not Ready for a Suzuki Electric Motorcycle, Suzuki Says

Punch Moto Is a Suprematist, Striking Electric Motorcycle From Minsk

Coming all the way from Minsk, Belarus, is an electric motorcycle that stands out as perhaps the most visually striking one teased or announced this year: Punch Moto. 13 photos



Suprematism is an art form born in Russia in the early 1900s that boasted the supremacy of feeling over the objects normally used to call it forth. In other words, it claimed art could exist on its own, separate from the objects we see around us. As such, it made ample use of geometrical shapes and only a few primary colors to render feeling.



Russian painter Kazimir Malevich is considered the founder of Suprematism, while architect and designer Zaza Hadid is perhaps today’s most famous artist to use it in architecture.



Now, we can add Punch to the list. In addition to the outstanding design, the bike aims to be a perfect mobility solution for the city by combining a series of features: the electric motor, removable batteries and a compact form. It’s also customizable, including in terms of motor, which means it can be used for a variety of purposes and by a variety of potential riders, regardless of their experience.



Practical and elegant, two models for Punch are being considered: one rated a nominal 15 kW and a peak of 25 kW, which would deliver a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), and one limited at 11 kW and a top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph) that would comply with European requirements for A1 licenses.



Range is believed to be 110 km (68 miles) in the city. The compact form would also make it ideal for city use: the same publication notes that, because it doesn’t emit gasoline odors and is small enough, it can be stored inside the stairwell, together with bicycles and prams. Presumably, this would discourage thieves from nicking it.



However, the more powerful version would be ideal for aggressive, even off-road riding, much like the “supermotards” of the ‘80s from which it is inspired.



The two battery packs mount on the sides of the frame and both can be removed easily, by means of a release mechanism. Again, this is meant both for safety (removing the temptation for potential thieves) and for convenience, as they can be charged inside the home.



It is believed that Andrei Ginzburg, ex-chief designer of E-Mobile, and Alexander Astapov, former chief editor of Moto magazine, are behind the Punch. An estimated delivery date is set for 2022 but, beyond that, not much else has been made public. As of the time of press, Punch Moto doesn’t even have an official website, but that’s not telling in terms of potential worldwide availability.



Not much is known about Punch right now, but this much is a given: as far as design goes, it’s truly something else. This unique moto, which the Russian Maxim brands a modern interpretation of the classic French “supermotard,” is the closest thing to Suprematism in vehicle form.Suprematism is an art form born in Russia in the early 1900s that boasted the supremacy of feeling over the objects normally used to call it forth. In other words, it claimed art could exist on its own, separate from the objects we see around us. As such, it made ample use of geometrical shapes and only a few primary colors to render feeling.Russian painter Kazimir Malevich is considered the founder of Suprematism, while architect and designer Zaza Hadid is perhaps today’s most famous artist to use it in architecture.Now, we can add Punch to the list. In addition to the outstanding design, the bike aims to be a perfect mobility solution for the city by combining a series of features: the electric motor, removable batteries and a compact form. It’s also customizable, including in terms of motor, which means it can be used for a variety of purposes and by a variety of potential riders, regardless of their experience.Practical and elegant, two models for Punch are being considered: one rated a nominal 15and a peak of 25 kW, which would deliver a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), and one limited at 11 kW and a top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph) that would comply with European requirements for A1 licenses.Range is believed to be 110 km (68 miles) in the city. The compact form would also make it ideal for city use: the same publication notes that, because it doesn’t emit gasoline odors and is small enough, it can be stored inside the stairwell, together with bicycles and prams. Presumably, this would discourage thieves from nicking it.However, the more powerful version would be ideal for aggressive, even off-road riding, much like the “supermotards” of the ‘80s from which it is inspired.The two battery packs mount on the sides of the frame and both can be removed easily, by means of a release mechanism. Again, this is meant both for safety (removing the temptation for potential thieves) and for convenience, as they can be charged inside the home.It is believed that Andrei Ginzburg, ex-chief designer of E-Mobile, and Alexander Astapov, former chief editor of Moto magazine, are behind the Punch. An estimated delivery date is set for 2022 but, beyond that, not much else has been made public. As of the time of press, Punch Moto doesn’t even have an official website, but that’s not telling in terms of potential worldwide availability.