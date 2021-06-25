Public Auto Shows Coming Back on the Calendar, Los Angeles Event in November

We’re in the second year of the worst health crisis our generation has known, and even if the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, it is still dim enough to make us wonder if it will ever reach us.
Despite the crisis being far from over, people are trying to get back to their normal lives and habits. As a result, large gatherings that were completely absent in 2020 are beginning to happen again. In Europe, for instance, as you’re reading this, 11 countries are hosting the matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, with crowds in the stands to watch live soccer.
Various concerts are planned for later this year both in Europe and elsewhere, but one type of event is still absent from the calendar, at least in western countries: auto shows. Thankfully, that’s about to change.
Come November, the LA Convention Center one million square feet (92,903 sq m) of space will host the Los Angeles Auto Show. We’ll finally get to experience the newest and best auto projects first-hand during the 12 days of the event.
According to the organizers, the show “will focus on bringing its hundreds of thousands of fans new and concept vehicles to discover all in one place.” EVs, of course, a large number of which were announced during the lockdowns, will take center stage, with newer names like Fisker, Imperium Motor, Karma, Lucid, and Mullen taking the stage alongside the more established badges.
We’re told tickets for the events will be on sale later in the summer, but prices are not known for now. We also don’t know whether the organizers will cap the number of people allowed to attend. Still, they do say the show “will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.”
