PUBG Mobile Adds Two of Dodge’s Signature Muscle Cars

After PUBG: Battleground announced its partnership with McLaren to bring one of the manufacturer’s supercars to the game, PUBG Mobile revealed its collaboration with another automobile maker, Dodge. Thanks to the partnership with the American muscle car brand, PUBG Mobile players will have the chance to jump into the driver’s seat and experience two of Dodge’s signature muscle cars.
Starting this weekend and through October 16, players will have access to the PUBG Mobile Limited Edition Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, featuring a supercharged 6.2L High-Output HEMI V8 engine. The car will be available in two colors: Blaze and Lime.
Besides the Challenger, the PUBG Mobile Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody will be available to drive on the game’s battleground. Recognized as one of the most powerful production sedans in the world, the newly added car includes wide fenders and a Supecharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine. The Limited Edition Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is available in two colors as well: Fucshia and Tuscan Torque.
In related news, PUBG Mobile has just received another update that brings a new map and a new mode. Nusa is a new 1 x 1 km map specifically designed for fast-paced matches and is available starting September 15. The map is playable in both ranked and unraked mode.
Also, update 2.2 adds a new mode called Gear Front, which features 8 skills to choose from, although the mode won’t be available until September 29. Besides the new mode, the update introduces a new mechanic, Special Recall, which allows players who were defeated in the first 4 minutes of the match but still have surviving teammate, to respawn once (Special Recall triggers automatically when playing solo).
A new weapon, Tactical Crossbow, and a new Quad vehicle have been added to the game too. The latter is a light 2-seater vehicle that can be used to move quickly through rough terrain and still retaining great stability. Keep in mind that you download the update until September 20, you’ll be getting 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Night Helmet for free. PUBG Mobile is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.
