PSA: Hertz Charges $10.99 per kWh, but You Can Avoid Paying That Much

If you've ever rented a vehicle from a renowned car rental company and had no issues whatsoever, then consider yourself very lucky. Or, who knows, maybe you're just good at reading all the documentation and sticking religiously to all the rules. But if you're planning on getting an EV for your next trip, here are a couple of things you might want to keep in mind regarding charging.