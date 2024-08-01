PSA: Hertz Charges $10.99 per kWh, but You Can Avoid Paying That Much

If you've ever rented a vehicle from a renowned car rental company and had no issues whatsoever, then consider yourself very lucky. Or, who knows, maybe you're just good at reading all the documentation and sticking religiously to all the rules. But if you're planning on getting an EV for your next trip, here are a couple of things you might want to keep in mind regarding charging.
Most drivers who have rented a car before will tell you that the best way to avoid all sorts of unforeseen charges is to take videos of the car before leaving the parking lot with it. If you don't pay for the pricey insurance, chances are the representative will ask you to pay for certain cosmetic damages. Most of the time, this can be attributed to miscommunication or data error. But on a couple of occasions, you might be wrongfully accused of not taking proper care of the rental.
Similarly, it's a great idea to take a quick (but high-quality) photo of the fuel level and mileage before starting the trip and right before handing the keys back to the company employee responsible for confirming the completion of the drop-off process. Keep them for a while. You'll be able to fight any claims of wrongdoing with ease.
But things aren't as simple with electric vehicles (EVs).
While most people who rent conventional cars know what type of fuel they need to put in the tank and can easily find a gas station, those who want to experience a zero-tailpipe emission ride might find it a bit more difficult.
Then, make sure that you have enough time to replenish your vehicle's high-voltage energy storage unit. Depending on your EV of choice and its state of charge upon arrival at the correct dispenser, it could take anywhere from five minutes to an hour.
It's not rocket science, but it does take some getting used to, especially if you haven't experienced the EV lifestyle before renting one.
Hertz anticipated that people could be confused or in a rush when picking a battery-powered vehicle for their travels. So, it took precautionary measures to keep its fleet of EVs readily available to as many customers as possible and minimize its workers' efforts.
Thus, Hertz will charge you over 18 times more than the most expensive DC fast charging station will for a kWh.
Let's say you rented a Tesla Model Y Long Range. It had a 90 percent state of charge at pick-up, but you didn't have time to replenish it to the same level. At drop-off, the company rep records that you brought it with 20 percent left in "the tank." So, you're on the hook for covering the missing 70 percent.
Don't get ready to bring out the pitchforks just yet.
The rental car company offers the EV Purchase Option (EVPO). It's calculated based on 80 percent of the average capacity for the EVs in the class you chose, but that's just an approximation. The real price will reflect the vehicle's state of charge at pick-up, the local cost for a kWh, and a "small fee."
If you don't pay for the EVPO and bring it with a lower charge level than at pick-up, you'll be charged $10.99 per kWh for the difference.
Last but not least, you can ignore the EVPO and charge the EV yourself. Hertz only asks you to bring it back with at least a 75 percent charge level. It doesn't matter if it had a full battery at pick-up. You won't be charged for the difference if you find the time and the place to replenish it to at least 75 percent before returning the EV.
In conclusion, it's easy to avoid Hertz's "premium electricity." You either pay a little upfront for the energy that's already in the EV and forget about charging or stop at a DC dispenser on your way to the drop-off point. Just don't let Hertz take care of replenishing the EV's high-voltage energy storage unit with no prior reward for the effort. It'll cost you a pretty penny.
Before going to a fast-charging station like the ones Tesla, Electrify America, EVgo, or FLO have, you must make sure that your EV has the right connector type (CCS, NACS, or CHAdeMO), your phone is charged (because you might need to open Google Maps or a dedicated charging app), and there's enough money in your bank account.
One of those measures includes asking clients who return their electric rides with an insufficient state of charge to pay $10.99 per kWh. Hertz customers might recognize that figure. It's the same one included in the refueling policy for gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. If you don't return the car with the same fuel level as it was at pick-up, the company charges you $10.99 per gallon.
Wildly expensiveBoth fees are a bit outrageous, but the kWh price is nothing but pure greed. While a gallon of gas can have an average cost of $4.6 in California (per AAA's latest data), the highest kWh price at a DC fast charger doesn't exceed $0.61. Keep in mind that we're talking about the same state. We used PlugShare and tried to find a fast charger near the Los Angeles International Airport.
Given that the Model Y has a 75-kWh usable battery, you're going to be charged for a minimum of 52.5 kWh. So, you're looking at a final bill that's $577 more expensive than expected. Moreover, replenishing a battery from 20 to 90 percent can result in a higher power consumption because of inherent inefficiencies. That means you could pay even more to have a Hertz employee charge your rental for you.
Avoiding the massive extra costYes, Hertz charges an outrageous kWh rate for customers who don't recharge their EVs before returning them. But it also provides a way out of this conundrum.
Pay for the EVPO, and you can return the car with a five percent state of charge, no questions asked, and no extra charges added to your final bill. You're basically pre-paying for the energy that's already in the EV, and Hertz is kind enough not to make you pay more even when you're bringing it back with little to no electrons left in the battery.
