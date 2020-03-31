PSA, Air Liquide, Schneider and Valeo Joins Forces to Produce Ventilators

At the end of last week, president Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to kick carmakers into making medical supplies so badly needed in the fight against the coronavirus. Europe as an entity does not have a piece of legislation it can fall back on in such scenarios, but the governments’ pleas for help do not go unanswered.
Just like their American counterparts, European carmakers have stopped making automobiles a while ago, and factories will probably remain closed for a few more months, as the pressure of the pandemic doesn’t give any signs of subsiding.
Some plants have reopened though across the continent, this time with the goal of making medical aids. Earlier this week, SEAT said it is making ventilators, and now PSA announced it's joining the increasing list of entities chipping in for the greater good.
In the case of the French, that means a tie up with several other companies, including Air Liquide, Schneider Electric, and Valeo, the French have committed to making respirators for the hard hit French population.
The respirators – of which around 10,000 are needed for the next 50 days according to French estimates – would be produced by Air Liquide, including with the help of volunteers from PSA.
“In order to also provide human support to Air Liquide to strengthen its production in Antony, Groupe PSA will offer to volunteer employees of its Research and Development site in Vélizy to join the Air Liquide factory in Antony, located a few kilometers,” said the French group in a statement.
“These employee volunteers will be part of an initiative that the Group is implementing: "The PSA reserve" which will be made up of employee volunteers.”
France occupies the seventh position globally when it comes to the number of reported infections (44,000 at the time of this writing), and the fourth in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and Germany.
