Protec Mobile Q18 Is the Transformable Motorhome That Instantly Blows Up in Size

The Protec Mobil Q18 has been around since 2017, when the original model was introduced at the Dusseldorf Caravan Show that year. Since then, it has evolved into two separate models and spanned a variety of optionals, all of which serve as basis for the perfect home on wheels, whatever your needs and your budget might be.
The idea of the Q18 has remained the same all these years, though: that of offering the perfect mobile home that is nimble and maneuverable on the road, and spacious and luxurious in camp mode. Since these are ideas that seemingly don’t go together, Protec Mobile has created and patented what they call the world’s first motorhome with full, dual slide-outs.
Think of the Q18 as of a pufferfish, except without the need of puffing up to protect itself from danger. At the touch of a button, the motorhome blows up in size almost immediately, expanding the interior space by as much as 55%. It does so by means of two slide-outs on each side, running the entire length of the motorhome.
model and configuration, it can sleep as many as eight people (though it can only seat six when traveling), and comes with a full-size bathroom, a complete kitchen, a living room that doubles as dining area, and plenty of amenities.
The Q18 gets its name from the fact that it offers 18 square meters (194 square feet) of interior living space, which remains true whether you choose the Classic or the Vario model, add optionals or not. The basis for the motorhome is the Iveco Daily with a total length of 7.9 meters (26 feet) and a width of 2.3 meters (7.5 feet) in travel mode, which blows up to 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) at camp. Total payload is under 7.5 tons.
The Classic model offers an elevated bedroom at the rear, with a queen-size bed. The Vario replaces that with two separate bedrooms with the bathroom in between, which expand to sleep two people each. Two more people can sleep on the convertible coach in the dinette, and two more in the alcove over the cabin, accessible by means of a ladder. During travel mode, there’s seating for six, including on the couch.
The basic Q18, despite its name, is quite luxurious as well. Standard features include the automated telescoping access stairs and self-levening mechanism, the fully-equipped kitchen, the spacious bathrooms, and at least two television screens throughout. Also included is a diesel powertrain with 180 hp, traction control, electronic stability control, and cruise control.
more powerful engine with automatic or manual transmission. Protec Mobile says that they can also add an optional bike rack that can hold either a scooter or two bikes up to 150 kg (331 pounds).
The interior space is comparable to what you will find on a much larger motorhome or trailer, and the video below can confirm that. Perhaps even better is that all the amenities onboard can be used even in traveling mode, though that means bumping your elbow once or twice. The kitchen has a three-burner gas stove and a deep sink, an almost residential-sized refrigerator with freezer, an oven and a microwave, and plenty of storage options.
The bathroom is divided in two separate rooms: a shower with a sink on one side, and a toilet with another sink on the other. The bedroom has a skylight above the bed, with storage options on either end and a large TV screen. There’s another TV in the living, on an adjustable arm, and it helps turn the dining area into a lounge. The amount of space and how it’s optimized by means of multi-functional features is impressive.
won’t be exactly cheap. The basic model, whose features are detailed in the PDF attached below, starts at €268,900 ($285,000 at the current exchange rate), and goes higher and higher as you add features and upgrades.
The idea of the Q18 has remained the same all these years, though: that of offering the perfect mobile home that is nimble and maneuverable on the road, and spacious and luxurious in camp mode. Since these are ideas that seemingly don’t go together, Protec Mobile has created and patented what they call the world’s first motorhome with full, dual slide-outs.
Think of the Q18 as of a pufferfish, except without the need of puffing up to protect itself from danger. At the touch of a button, the motorhome blows up in size almost immediately, expanding the interior space by as much as 55%. It does so by means of two slide-outs on each side, running the entire length of the motorhome.
model and configuration, it can sleep as many as eight people (though it can only seat six when traveling), and comes with a full-size bathroom, a complete kitchen, a living room that doubles as dining area, and plenty of amenities.
The Q18 gets its name from the fact that it offers 18 square meters (194 square feet) of interior living space, which remains true whether you choose the Classic or the Vario model, add optionals or not. The basis for the motorhome is the Iveco Daily with a total length of 7.9 meters (26 feet) and a width of 2.3 meters (7.5 feet) in travel mode, which blows up to 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) at camp. Total payload is under 7.5 tons.
The Classic model offers an elevated bedroom at the rear, with a queen-size bed. The Vario replaces that with two separate bedrooms with the bathroom in between, which expand to sleep two people each. Two more people can sleep on the convertible coach in the dinette, and two more in the alcove over the cabin, accessible by means of a ladder. During travel mode, there’s seating for six, including on the couch.
The basic Q18, despite its name, is quite luxurious as well. Standard features include the automated telescoping access stairs and self-levening mechanism, the fully-equipped kitchen, the spacious bathrooms, and at least two television screens throughout. Also included is a diesel powertrain with 180 hp, traction control, electronic stability control, and cruise control.
more powerful engine with automatic or manual transmission. Protec Mobile says that they can also add an optional bike rack that can hold either a scooter or two bikes up to 150 kg (331 pounds).
The interior space is comparable to what you will find on a much larger motorhome or trailer, and the video below can confirm that. Perhaps even better is that all the amenities onboard can be used even in traveling mode, though that means bumping your elbow once or twice. The kitchen has a three-burner gas stove and a deep sink, an almost residential-sized refrigerator with freezer, an oven and a microwave, and plenty of storage options.
The bathroom is divided in two separate rooms: a shower with a sink on one side, and a toilet with another sink on the other. The bedroom has a skylight above the bed, with storage options on either end and a large TV screen. There’s another TV in the living, on an adjustable arm, and it helps turn the dining area into a lounge. The amount of space and how it’s optimized by means of multi-functional features is impressive.
won’t be exactly cheap. The basic model, whose features are detailed in the PDF attached below, starts at €268,900 ($285,000 at the current exchange rate), and goes higher and higher as you add features and upgrades.