Propella Releases Lightest and Smallest E-Bike Model So Far, It Is Also Affordable

Weighing just 33 lb (14.9 kg) and equipped with 20" wheels, the new Mini e-bike from Propella is the company’s lightest, smallest, and most compact two-wheeler so far.
Propella’s electric bikes stand out through their minimalist design and light weight, with the company currently delivering its products in the United States and Canada. Up until recently, there were just two models to choose from: a single-speed one (SS) and a seven-speed (7S) one. But a third bike has been added to the lineup, another single-speed wheeler that comes at a very affordable price.
So far, this is the lightest and smallest model released by the company (hence its name). The Mini e-bike weighs 33 lb (14.9 kg), which is a few pounds lighter than its bigger siblings. The SS weighs 35 lb (15.8 kg), while the 7S adds another two pounds, at 37 lb (16.7 kg).
Described by its manufacturer as a perfect urban commuter, the Mini is easy to store in small living spaces and easy to transport in your car. It packs a 250W hub motor with a 400W peak power and a 250Wh removable battery, which is placed where your water bottle would go. The battery weighs 3.5 lb (1.6 kg). There is also the option to buy an extra battery pack so that you can increase the bike's range. And while we’re on the subject, the Propella Mini promises up to 35 miles (56 km) on a single charge. Two and a half hours are required to fully charge the battery.
As for the top speed of the Mini, the bike can reach speeds of up to 18 mph (29 kph), which complies with U.S. regulations.
Just like its SS and 7S siblings, the Mini flaunts around those flashy, blue rims, to make sure you get noticed in traffic and turn some heads as well. Propella’s Mini e-bike is currently priced at just $899 and it is available to order.
