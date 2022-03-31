Propella Drops Its Most Powerful E-Bike So Far, It's a Budget-Friendly Urban Commuter

Propella’s e-bikes are about being light both on the scale as well as on your wallet. The Washington-based manufacturer has pleasantly surprised us in the past with its single-speed and seven-speed commuting two-wheelers, and more recently, it also launched its smallest electric bike so far, namely the Mini, which weighs only 33 lb (14.9 kg). Now the bike maker comes back with yet another affordable model, the 9S Pro.
As suggested by its name, this electric bicycle is a nine-speeder and it boasts some really nice features at a more than decent price. The 9S Pro is also an urban commuter that lacks suspension and feels best on the pavement or gravel. It is equipped with 2” wide tires, hydraulic brakes, and a Shimano drivetrain.
Propella’s new two-wheeler comes with a 350W Vinka rear hub motor with a peak power of 500W. It reaches a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with the pedal assist. The bike is powered by a 360Wh battery that offers ranges of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge and needs around 2.5 hours to get to 100 percent. There’s also the option to add an extra battery pack to double that range.
With its aluminum alloy frame and fork, and its 4.5 lb (2 kg) battery, the 9S Pro tips the scales at 41 lb (18.5 kg), which is four pounds heavier than the 7S model. There are a few other differences between the 7S and the 9S Pro as well, such as the heavier battery and more powerful motor in the latter. Also, Propella gave up the anodized blue alloy rims found in the 7S and went with matte black ones for its 9S Pro.
The 9S Pro also comes with that familiar color display that offers important data such as the level of power assist (there are five to choose from), battery level, speed, time, and more.
Propella’s new urban two-wheeler can be pre-ordered now for a special price of just $1,500, which is a limited-time offer. The first bikes should reach their owners this July. Here's a fresh review on the bike.
