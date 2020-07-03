Project Valkyrie is Considered World’s Biggest Super-Yacht

autoevolution
The Valkyrie is the work of designer Chulhun Park in conjunction with Palmer Johnson Yachts, a world-renowned yacht builder. She’s meant to break a lot of previous yacht records, but more than this, is looking to revolutionize the yachting business.

Coming in at 751 feet (229 meters), the design for this thing is surprisingly beautiful. Yachts of this size seem to be difficult to build without looking too gaudy. Unlike the yachts of Unique Circle Designs, which include more of a free-flowing architecture, the Chulhun design appears to sport more of a modern look, but still offers a fluidity that is pleasing to the eyes.

From a-top, the Valkyrie looks like an arrow-head of the sea. The hull construction sports a trimaran design, although it is a bit difficult to detect. The design of the Valkyrie incorporates the two exterior arms of a trimaran into the overall hull shape. This also allowed for even more space to be had by the design team.

That space is used very efficiently and with a plan in mind. You will notice three bow-facing decks. All three decks can be used for lounging, sunbathing, or just mingling. On one deck, a stage can be spotted, to be used for events, shows, or presentations. The stern of the vessel, or rear, has its own three decks to be used in any way, and a fourth helicopter deck in case of any emergency departures or arrivals.

Now, the initial plans for the Valkyrie don’t have any specific spaces designated for activities. This is because what the Valkyrie team can do is switch it all up for you if you’d like. The original plan for the Valkyrie isn’t for it to just be a super-yacht, it’s to turn it into a floating entertainment, shopping, and spa district. At least that’s the idea.

What this means is that you, as the owner of the Valkyrie, will have enough space to set up luxury diamond shops, designer label clothing stores, art exhibition rooms or halls, even theaters, plural, for live performances. A casino, beach club, and a restaurant are also found in the original design This means that the Valkyrie would rather be closer to a luxury cruise liner that a super-yacht. Or rather, a business opportunity.

Most people consider superyachts to be exclusive properties of billionaires to display their wealth. However, such a hub would essentially be floating architecture utilized by the public. She allows the public to enjoy a floating space and the owner can make profit from it. The public may access the space by buying day tickets or while the yacht moves to another location,"  says Chulun Park, Chief Designer.

At a price of over 800 million U.S. Dollars, you better know what you are doing business-wise.

The entire vessel is to be powered by two 17Mw engines, which offer a top speed of 25 knots, and a cruising speed of 20 knots. A range of 10,000 nautical mile for the Valkyrie will be there to assist in you keeping your guests, or potential market, spending their money on your services.

So, you think you got the business plan to get the Valkyrie from an idea to a full-blown successful business?
