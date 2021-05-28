Project Sunrise Gigayacht Is an Idyllic Floating Resort to Call Your Own

“Living example” is one way of putting it, and it’s not entirely accurate at that. For the time being, Project Sunrise is just a concept offered for public viewing through Boat International. In the studio’s near two-decade existence, it has penned over 70 yachts, taking conceptual work to the level of art. Should a multi-millionaire ever come along for Sunrise, they would get one of the most astonishing (and huge) pieces of naval architecture.
Roberto Curtò Design’s work stands out for meticulous attention to detail and a certain elegance that seeps through every element used. Look no further than the Mauna Kea or the Hypnosquid concepts we discussed in previous cover stories. Project Sunrise is no different: despite its massive size (443 feet/135 meters), it is, at the same time, elegant, sporty, and instantly memorable. And it’s all these things without coming across as an eye-sore, which often is the case with vessels of this size.
With a very wide beam and an unexpectedly low superstructure, Project Sunrise aims for efficiency. The latter offers the least wind resistance and adds to the distinctive look, while the wave-piercing hull bespeaks performance. The wide beam allows for the creation of generous interior spaces, made to feel even airier through the extensive use of structural glass.
In fact, everything about Project Sunrise is about elegance, from the elegant construction itself to the elegant furnishes. That said, luxury abounds as well: this vessel comes with two different, sizable pools, a touch-and-go helipad, two fully-equipped gyms, a cinema, a spa, and two dining saloons. Putting two of everything on board might seem like showing off, but if you consider the gigayacht offers accommodation for 22 guests, it makes sense.
Should Sunrise ever be built, it will sail 22 guests across the world’s oceans, along with a generous crew of 49. The design studio did not offer many details about the cabins, but it did say this: the owner’s suite would be a work of art on its own. Think of it as a separate entity from the rest of the ship, with its own indoor/outdoor pool, its gym, in addition to a private terrace and an office. After all, whoever has the money to buy this gigantic ship will want to check up on their businesses while he’s away: an office is a must.
Project Sunrise was conceived as some “idyllic” floating resort, the design studio says. It’s like going to your favorite resort place but getting to take it with you wherever you wanted. Presumably, as far as multi-millionaires or billionaires are concerned, that’s a dream come true.
designed with fun in mind, too. You get a drive-in jet ski bay at the bow and a tender garage for whatever tickles your fancy (and budget). The massive beach club also stands out in this respect.
No word on propulsion, but Project Sunrise is fast, at least in theory. It would sail at full speed at 24 knots and cruise at a more leisurely 18 knots, for an estimated range of 6,000 miles (9,650 km), which would make it perfect for explorers itching to go where few others have sailed before.
In short, Project Sunrise is a dream. It’s beautiful and elegant, it’s ultra-luxurious and accommodating, and it’s high-performance. Its only flaw is that it’s not real—for now.
