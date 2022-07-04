Project Metaverse Superyacht Awaiting Wealthy Buyer, Costs $95 Million Payable in Bitcoin

If you’re a billionaire and you have roughly $100 million saved up for a new luxury boat, Greg C Marshall Design and Delta Marine Shipyard are preparing a really special treat for you, in the shape of an NFT-inspired superyacht.
Dubbed Project Metaverse, this 63-meter-long (206-foot-long) superyacht has already been designed, for the most part. All it needs is a buyer so that its builders can apply the final details, such as the interior décor package and so on.
The price? A sweet $95 million. You’d need to be an Elon Musk or a LeBron James to even consider spending that much on a boat. Or maybe a Russian oligarch, although if so, would you like your new superyacht confiscated now or later? Either way is fine with the authorities, I’m sure.
In return for your “hard earned” cash, oh and by way, according to this boat’s Imperial Yachts ad, the builders will accept payment in cryptocurrency only – specifically either Bitcoin or Ethereum. Anyway, in return for those $95 million, you get a total of seven cabins, a large open beach club with multiple bathing platforms, crow's nest viewing deck, glass bottom pool, tender garage forward, and a private full beam owner’s suite with a spa pool and balconies on both the port and starboard sides.
“Every detail on this design has been well thought out and assures that each deck flows smoothly from bow to stern: crew can access each deck efficiently with minimal interruption to the owner & guest parties, crew can handle tender operations seamlessly.”
Last but not least, if the renderings are to be believed, this thing will also come with two jet skis and a small submersible craft.
The Project Metaverse yacht should be ready to cast off in 2025.
