Project Agnetha Superyacht Is Packed With Modern Features and Design Innovations

Revered Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts, which is known for creating pleasure watercraft with a timeless design, exceptional performance, and cutting-edge technology, has once again stunned the yachting industry with its latest design, the in-build Project Agnetha, which is part of the company's 55-meter (180-foot) Steel Class series.
Heesen unveiled the Steel Series last year at the Monaco Yacht Show. Built on a uniquely successful platform that combines an exceptional fuel-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form, impressive ocean-crossing range, generous interior volumes, and a refined, timeless profile, the superyachts in this series promise the same level of luxury and comfort as larger vessels for an unspoiled enjoyment of the yachting experience. According to Heesen CEO Niels Vaessen, "The Heesen 55-meter Steel Class represents the best example of intelligent superyacht construction. [The series] is constantly evolving, and Project Agnetha is the result."
Just like the previous units in the range, the new Project Agnetha is being built on speculation, with an expected delivery date of Q2 2025. Conceived to stand the test of time, the new design, penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, is neither radical nor extravagant. However, it's definitely a delight for the eyes, a testament to the meticulous attention paid to the visual aspects of yacht design. The 180-foot superyacht showcases a sleek, muscular profile that conceals innovative design features that support its performance.
In terms of exterior look, Agnetha perfectly exemplifies the yard's philosophy of functional and aesthetic design. Sweeping, relaxed horizontal lines that highlight the yacht's length, combined with expansive panels of tinted glass on the main and upper deck, create a striking, modern silhouette.
With an interior volume of approximately 760 GT, Project Agnetha boasts a charter-friendly layout with accommodation available for up to twelve guests across six staterooms. The owner will benefit from an expansive 86-square-meter (926-square-foot) master suite located on the main deck forward and configured with separate his and hers dressing rooms and bathrooms, as well as a private outdoor terrace.
There is also a VIP suite on the bridge deck, while the rest of the guest staterooms can be found on the lower deck. The crew quarters can accommodate a group of 13 to cater to the guests' every need. The aim with the interior layout was to ensure the maximum possible efficiency and onboard comfort for the guests while also making sure that the crew have the perfect working environment to deliver an exceptional experience.
The main saloon envelops guests in a pleasant feeling of comfort and familiarity with a modular L-shaped sofa, a couple of armchairs, and a daybed, offering plenty of seating space for all those on board. All these furniture pieces come from esteemed designers, including Italy-based Molteni and Gio Ponti and French Studio Liaigre.
The adjacent dining area can seat up to 12 guests in a formal setting. It stands out with its floor-to-ceiling windows and open bulwarks that allow for beautiful vistas and a stunning, custom China box trunk-type cabinet.
The al-fresco spaces are cleverly configured for maximum openness and functionality. The 110-square-meter (1,184-square-foot) sun deck, for instance, is a haven of relaxation, with a huge hot tub, a bar, and a lounging area for basking in the sun with a cocktail in hand.
The main deck aft seamlessly transitions into a 36-square-meter (387-square-foot) beach club and offers direct access to the sea. Crafted to meet the guests' relaxation and well-being needs, the beach club comprises a wellness area with a sauna and shower. To keep everyone on board entertained during sea voyages, Project Agnetha can conveniently store a seven-meter and a 6.5-meter tender, along with an arsenal of water toys, at its bow.
Beneath the sleek, eye-pleasing design, this new superyacht is a marvel of engineering that ensures it can glide through the water with grace and elegance. The ultra-efficient Fast Displacement hull from Van Oossanen Naval Architects and a pair of MTU8V4000 M63 engines ensure Project Agnetha can reach a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/29 kph).
The yacht also boasts the series' signature "shark tooth" motif on the wheelhouse overhang, lending it a bold personality, as well as a pillar-free superstructure aft that ensures a harmonious indoor-outdoor flow, hoards of natural light inside and spectacular, uninterrupted sea views from any location on board, including the sky lounge. Even the window mullions in the main deck dining and sky lounge have been eliminated to create an even stronger connection between indoor and outdoor areas.
Project Agnetha's interior was designed by Luca Dini Design and Architecture and exudes warmth, tranquility, and familiarity. The designer used a warm color palette, soft materials, and minimalist decorations to create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere, ideal for extended stays and charters.
Another lounge area can be found on the bridge deck aft. This space features a Nodi by Tribu modular sofa that allows the owner to reconfigure the layout depending on their needs and a beautiful bespoke teak table for up to 12 guests.
