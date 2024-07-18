Project 713: Mysterious Solar-Powered Superyacht From Feadship Starts Sea Trials

Dutch shipyard Feadship, arguably the world leader in the niche of pure custom superyachts, has been having a rocking 2024, filled with new launches and, more importantly, major milestones toward the touted goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. Project 713 is another one of those milestones.
Project 713 is among the big secrets that Feadship has been guarding for years, but the wraps are finally starting to come off. The superyacht was launched in June this year, which is also when the yard offered the first details about its propulsion and construction. It is now officially out on sea trials in the North Sea, according to one trade publication.
With the news that it's been out comes a report about its possible name. Project 713 is the internal reference name that Feadship has been using during construction, and it looks like the owner's choice of a name has been made official. The 59.5-meter (195-foot) is now sporting the "B" moniker on the plate aft, right under the supersize pool.
Previous reports fueled by Feadship's announcement of the launch assumed that the superyacht would be called "SPLASH." The identity of said owner who chose the name remains a secret as of this writing. As a matter of fact, most details about B are still closely guarded and will presumably remain so until delivery to the owner.
According to Feadship, the solar cells are custom-made in the Netherlands, where construction of the superyacht has taken place and can produce as much as 24MWh a year. Four generators and a 400kWh battery kick in for electric operation, but the superyacht can also run on non-fossil HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) – renewable diesel propulsion that Feadship has incorporated into all their new builds.
The superyacht features a bow optimized for cruising instead of speed, outstanding efficiency and fuel-saving features, and a YETI (Yacht Environmental Transparency Index) score that puts it in the top 35% of the fleet. It's also the first Feadship yacht to feature only sustainably sourced teak decks. It offers all these with no compromise in terms of luxury features or amenities, with glimpses so far showing an oversize pool, a possible helipad, and countless outdoor relaxation areas.
But we do know this, courtesy of Feadship: this is the yard's first superyacht to use solar for auxiliary power. Project 713 is a hybrid diesel-electric superyacht with a large array of solar panels on the sun deck and the deck right below, offering enough juice to run hotel functions for extended stretches or to operate at low speeds with zero noise and zero emissions.
Project 713 features design by Sinot and Studio De Voogt, but Feadship also credits the owner for the design and the eco credentials integrated into the final version of it. Like a true Feadship, Project 713 is a fully custom superyacht – a dream come true for the multi-millionaire who dared dream it and was able to finance it.