Production Version 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Digitally Envisioned, Looks Supple

Unveiled as a “show car” at the beginning of August 2020, the Cadillac Lyriq is actually a 2023 model. In other words, we’ll have to wait two whole years for the first examples to roll out at General Motors dealerships in the United States. 28 photos



It’s not as streamlined as the Tesla Model Y nor does it try to impress like the Audi e-tron quattro. With all due respect, Cadillac appears to have played the design card like Jaguar did with the I-Pace. The interior of the Lyriq will also impress prospective customers with augmented reality,



Under the skin, the newcomer won’t disappoint either thanks to the BEV3 modular architecture. It’s an all-new design centered around Ultium scalable batteries and a fast-charging system, and General Motors has indirectly confirmed that the platform will also be utilized by the GMC Hummer electric off-road pickup truck.



Cadillac has promised 100 kWh or thereabouts for more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range, which sounds pretty impressive on paper. However, the Tesla Model X is larger, heavier, and much obliged to return 351 miles per 100 kWh according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of course, those numbers can rarely be achieved in the real world without a few hypermiling techniques.



The Lyriq also promises charging rates of 150 kW or more, but most importantly, Cadillac isn’t going overboard in terms of pricing. Expected to cost $75,000 or less for the rear-wheel-drive specification, the Caddy has to be quite an exceptional vehicle in order to draw customers away from the Tesla Model X Long Range Plus which costs $79,990 excluding potential savings at the time of reporting. To be joined by a flagship sedan and quite a few more EVs, the crossover that leads Cadillac’s electrification strategy has been imagined with a toned-down appearance by Kleber Silva . The rendering artist tried to come up with a production-look specification based on outgoing crossovers and SUVs, and at first glance, the Lyriq doesn’t look half bad. It’s actually graceful and sporty thanks to its roofline.It’s not as streamlined as the Tesla Model Y nor does it try to impress like the Audi e-tron quattro. With all due respect, Cadillac appears to have played the design card like Jaguar did with the I-Pace. The interior of the Lyriq will also impress prospective customers with augmented reality, a 33-inch display , no fewer than 19 high-quality speakers, and real metal, wood, and leather all over the place.Under the skin, the newcomer won’t disappoint either thanks to the BEV3 modular architecture. It’s an all-new design centered around Ultium scalable batteries and a fast-charging system, and General Motors has indirectly confirmed that the platform will also be utilized by the GMC Hummer electric off-road pickup truck.Cadillac has promised 100or thereabouts for more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range, which sounds pretty impressive on paper. However, the Tesla Model X is larger, heavier, and much obliged to return 351 miles per 100 kWh according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of course, those numbers can rarely be achieved in the real world without a few hypermiling techniques.The Lyriq also promises charging rates of 150or more, but most importantly, Cadillac isn’t going overboard in terms of pricing. Expected to cost $75,000 or less for the rear-wheel-drive specification, the Caddy has to be quite an exceptional vehicle in order to draw customers away from the Tesla Model X Long Range Plus which costs $79,990 excluding potential savings at the time of reporting.