Production-ready 2019 Toyota Supra Previewed Ahead of Goodwood FoS Debut

When was the last time you’ve heard Toyota using codenames? For the all-new Supra, this happened in the preview for the production car. Dubbed A90, the newcomer is referred to as J29 in BMW jargon as it’s twinned with the Z4 (a.k.a. the G29).
We’ve been waiting for Toyota to give us a glimpse of the real deal for what seems to be eons, but the Supra will enter production in a few months’ time at the Graz plant in Austria. Manufactured under contract by Magna Steyr instead of the Japanese automaker or BMW, the two-door coupe is also expected to go up the hillclimb at this year’s edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex.
As you can tell from the preview, the camouflaged prototype rides on production wheels. There’s also a decal on the driver’s door reading GR – Toyota Gazoo Racing, though it’s impossible to tell if this is the Supra GRMN.
Going on sale for the 2019 model year in Japan, Europe, the United States of America, and a few more markets around the world, the A90 could develop 385 PS (380 horsepower) in its most extreme specification. The non-GRMN model based on the Z4 M40i is anticipated to offer anything between 335 horsepower (according to an older report) and 355 horsepower (as seen in the X3 M40i compact crossover).
Pricing in the United States is rumored to be in the ballpark of $63,500 for the six-cylinder engine option, but lower down the spectrum, four-cylinder options will be available as well. The BMW Z4 sDrive20i, for example, will churn out 197 PS (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque from the 2.0-liter B48.
Time and again, Toyota’s officials claimed that the Supra is the sportier of the two sports cars, with BMW more focused on the open-top cruiser character of the Z4. That, however, won’t stop the Bavarian company to offer the Competition package.
Watch this space for more information on the A90 as we get it.
#ToyotaSupra is back.— Toyota Europe (@toyota_europe) July 5, 2018
A90.
At Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 @fosgoodwood pic.twitter.com/qFe2aSP46k