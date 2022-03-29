autoevolution
Production Hispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS Shows Dispute for the Brand Is Far From Over
After Hispano Suiza delivered the first Carmen Boulogne in the U.S. to Michael Fux, nobody seemed to remember that the brand trademark’s ownership was in dispute not long ago. Without hearing back from Erwin Leo Himmel and the Maguari HS1 GTS, even we thought that the Grup Peralada had achieved some sort of deal about the brand. We were wrong.

29 Mar 2022
Erwin Leo Himmel checks the Hispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTSHispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS still disputes the right to be called a Hispano SuizaHispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS still disputes the right to be called a Hispano SuizaHispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS still disputes the right to be called a Hispano SuizaHispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS still disputes the right to be called a Hispano SuizaHispano Suiza Maguari HS1 GTS still disputes the right to be called a Hispano Suiza
Its Swiss competitor – also called Hispano Suiza – released on March 1 some images of the production version of the Maguari HS1 GTS. It has not changed much from what Himmel presented in March 2019. According to the Swiss company, the world presentation of the production version was supposed to happen in June 2020 at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. However, the international health crisis changed the plans.

The Maguari HS1 GTS will now be produced in Germany, more specifically in Munich, close to the Franz Josef Strauss International Airport. The Swiss Hispano Suiza confirmed that Himmel is still running the operations and that the vehicle will have a limited run of 300 cars for six years, with an annual production of 50 units.

The car would already be for sale in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with the Swiss Hispano Suiza planning presentation events for the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Goodwood in the UK, Laguna Seca Raceway in California, and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. We have the impression that this will not go as planned.

Hispano-Suiza (with a hifen) was founded in 1902 by Swiss engineer Mark Birgkit and José María Castro Fernández. In 1904, the company was saved from bankruptcy by Damián Mateu, the founder of the Grup Peralada. Hispano-Suiza then created a reputation for luxurious and robust vehicles until the Spanish Civil War.

In 1936, the Spanish government took control of the Spanish factories, which became the foundation of SIAT, a company you now know as SEAT. In 1937, the French government did the same with the French factories of the company. Marc Birkigt moved back to Switzerland. That begins to explain the mess we see until this day.

In 2000, the Spanish engineering company Mazel presented the Hispano Suiza HS21 at the Geneva Motor Show. In 2001, it showed the Hispano Suiza K8. In 2002, Mazel also revealed the HS21 GTS. That seemed like an attempt to bring the company back to life, but it never bore any fruits. Francesc Arenas took part in designing these early prototypes and is now involved with the Carmen.

In 2010, Himmel presented a concept car at the Geneva Motor Show called Gran Turismo Coupé V10 Supercharged. It was based on the Audi R8, just like the Maguari HS1 GTS. Himmel claimed it was the first serious attempt to bring the brand back to life. In fact, the trademark for the name in Spain had expired in 2009, which may explain why his company presented his Hispano Suiza a year later.

Currently, Himmel would have valid trademarks for the brand in Spain, Germany, France, and Singapore. Bristows LLP – a prestigious law firm involved with trademarks – helped me verify that he also has the logo trademark in the UK and for both the name and the logo in Germany, France, Austria, and Monaco.

Two more people want the Hispano Suiza brand. Marta Pou Portús was involved with the project when she and Himmel had a relationship. After they broke up, she tried to keep the brand. Portús has the trademark for the name in Spain, Monaco, Japan, USA, China, Liechtenstein, and San Marino. The designer Gonzalo Ramírez worked with Himmel, and he also wants Hispano Suiza, but he has no valid trademarks for the name or the logo. Last time I spoke to him, he was suing Himmel.

In the U.S., you can only have a valid trademark if you are actually using it. This is probably why the Grup Peralada’s Hispano Suiza delivered the Carmen to Michael Fux: it would show it is selling cars in the U.S. We need to confirm if the homologation process for the Carmen Boulogne has been completed anywhere in the world and if Fux can use his new electric Hispano Suiza on regular roads.

With Himmel back to the game, anyone willing to buy any of these Hispano Suizas may be getting involved in a legal dispute that may take years to reach a conclusion. Whether you like the Maguari HS1 GTS or the Carmen Boulogne, there’s no guarantee any of them will prevail at this point.
