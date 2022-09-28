Private Jets Are Now One of the Most Coveted Assets in Russia, Charter Prices Explode

One of the consequences of the international sanctions against Russia was that the European private jet operators left the country, in addition to the other effects on the local aviation sector. This is now proving to make things even harder for the Russian citizens who are trying to leave the country after Vladimir Putin’s recent mobilization order.
Private jets, typically associated with leisure, are becoming a matter of life or death for those in Russia who can afford to leave. The demand for jets flying to places like Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan is through the roof, The Guardian reports, with prices going as high as £25,000 ($26,600) per seat. These are states where Russians are not required a visa, meaning that it would be easier and faster to travel to.
The head of Your Charter, one of the largest charter operator in Russia, told The Guardian that they’re now getting 5,000 requests per day. Another private jet operator stated the same, confirming that demand has increased up to 50 times, in just a few days.
Private aircraft are seen as the only fast way out of the country, in order to avoid mobilization. However, the offer, already severely restricted due to the sanctions, can’t possibly keep up with the demand. It’s now a matter of having enough money and personal connections to get a seat on of these flights.
And it’s not just individuals seeking them out, but even companies. Some of them, like a Moscow-based video game design company, are apparently trying to get their entire staff to safety. Renting an entire business jet with up to eight seats can cost as much as £140,000 ($149,000) – a whopping price increase even for this luxury service. Even people who have never used these types of services before are now using all their resources to book a flight on a private jet.
Meanwhile, the possibility of Kremlin officially forbidding men of fighting age to leave to country is becoming increasingly threatening. This only puts even more pressure on those trying to secure a seat on the already scarce private jets flying from Moscow.
The head of Your Charter, one of the largest charter operator in Russia, told The Guardian that they’re now getting 5,000 requests per day. Another private jet operator stated the same, confirming that demand has increased up to 50 times, in just a few days.
Private aircraft are seen as the only fast way out of the country, in order to avoid mobilization. However, the offer, already severely restricted due to the sanctions, can’t possibly keep up with the demand. It’s now a matter of having enough money and personal connections to get a seat on of these flights.
And it’s not just individuals seeking them out, but even companies. Some of them, like a Moscow-based video game design company, are apparently trying to get their entire staff to safety. Renting an entire business jet with up to eight seats can cost as much as £140,000 ($149,000) – a whopping price increase even for this luxury service. Even people who have never used these types of services before are now using all their resources to book a flight on a private jet.
Meanwhile, the possibility of Kremlin officially forbidding men of fighting age to leave to country is becoming increasingly threatening. This only puts even more pressure on those trying to secure a seat on the already scarce private jets flying from Moscow.