Prior Design Reimagines the VW ID. Buzz With a Neat Body Kit and Complementary Huge Wheels

Here at autoevolution, we've covered numerous tuning projects for various cars. Usually, they're made for high-performance vehicles, but today I'd like to talk about one you're probably not expecting – a body kit from Prior Design for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the brand's all-electric van.
Prior Design is based in Germany, and the company specializes in designing, developing, and distributing aerodynamic parts, premium exhaust systems, and exclusive alloy wheels. Its mission is to offer vehicles an aggressive and sporty design with an elegant character. You can find products for a vast range of cars, from cheaper brands such as Dacia to Lamborghini, McLaren, or Rolls-Royce.
The ID. Buzz is a modern reinterpretation of Volkswagen's iconic van. Production started last year, and the brand expected to manufacture around 15,000 units in 2022. However, the company recently announced that only 10,800 units were made, of which just 6,000 units were delivered. However, it's yet to hit the United States market, where it'll probably enjoy more success.
Admittedly, it's not the first time I've seen a body kit for the ID. Buzz, as tuners jumped at the opportunity to gift the vehicle with new looks. For instance, I presented the Zyrus Engineering carbon fiber kit last year, which thoroughly changed the van's appearance.
Prior Design has taken a similar approach for the kit, in the sense that it's offering a sportier styling, only less radical. Keep in mind that what I'm presenting today are just renderings, so the result might differ slightly, or it might even end up not being produced.
The front is where you'll find a grille based on the van's original diamond perforations; Prior Design also fitted the EV with thin brackets, a front bumper spoiler and side sills. Toward the rear, you'll discover a sporty diffuser that seems inspired by the car's full-width stoplights. There's also a subtle roof spoiler that completes the rear's looks. Obviously, these modifications lower the ID. Buzz, so you might want to consider whether the body kit is suitable for where you live. Or else, you might unintentionally change the car's design by leaving some elements on the road after hitting a bump.
There are many possibilities on how the ID. Buzz can be transformed – soon, more vehicles will hit the streets, and we will surely see other reinterpretations of the retro-styled van. In the meanwhile, check out autoevolution's take on the van.
