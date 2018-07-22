autoevolution
 

Prior Design Huracan With Widebody Kit Has Come from the Future

22 Jul 2018, 6:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
We felt a bit uneasy publishing this tuning project because the Lamborghini Huracan should have received a Prior Design body kit a long time ago. And it did, in 2016, but this one is more advanced.
7 photos
Merely counting the number of elements that were added isn't a good way of sharing a tuning project. Likewise, describing the way a car looks is not as easy as you might think. Instead, we'll just say that the Huracan PDLP610WB (what a name!) looks like it belongs in a cyberpunk universe.

There are tons of cool renderings out there with futuristic kits, lowered suspension, and big wheels. "Nobody will ever make that," is usually the thought at the back of your mind. But Prior Design did, and here it is. All we need is a photo filter and an android chick with a gun to complete the cyberpunk look.

This is a widebody kit with big fender flares. But they don't bolt into the body with visible screws like the Liberty Walk Huracan, and I think the project is better for it. Something else I love is that big step in the lower quarter of the flares, which lets you see the tires and realize just how custom this Lambo is.

A new bumper has also been installed, something the kit didn't have back in 2016. It brings double chin blades, side winglets and a hint of Huracan Performante. There's a diffuser at the back, but we kind of expected a bing wing where... there isn't any.

All the parts are fabricated from Fibergall-Duraflex that's ready for paint. While researching this story, we did realize that the German tuner has about a decade-long history of tuning Lamborghini with V10 engines. We wonder what they are going to do with the Urus, especially those of a Porsche variety, since SUVs are also a part of their business.
Lamborghini Huracan tuning lamborghini Huracan Prior Design widebody kit pic of the day
Detroit Become Weapon How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 