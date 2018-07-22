NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

Prior Design Huracan With Widebody Kit Has Come from the Future

We felt a bit uneasy publishing this tuning project because the Lamborghini Huracan should have received a Prior Design body kit a long time ago. And it did, in 2016, but this one is more advanced. 7 photos



There are tons of cool renderings out there with futuristic kits, lowered suspension, and big wheels. "Nobody will ever make that," is usually the thought at the back of your mind. But Prior Design did, and here it is. All we need is a photo filter and an android chick with a gun to complete the cyberpunk look.



This is a widebody kit with big fender flares. But they don't bolt into the body with visible screws like the



A new bumper has also been installed, something the kit didn't have back in 2016. It brings double chin blades, side winglets and a hint of Huracan Performante. There's a diffuser at the back, but we kind of expected a bing wing where... there isn't any.



All the parts are fabricated from Fibergall-Duraflex that's ready for paint. While researching this story, we did realize that the German tuner has about a decade-long history of tuning Lamborghini with V10 engines. We wonder what they are going to do with the Urus, especially those of a Porsche variety, since SUVs are also a part of their business. Merely counting the number of elements that were added isn't a good way of sharing a tuning project. Likewise, describing the way a car looks is not as easy as you might think. Instead, we'll just say that the Huracan PDLP610WB (what a name!) looks like it belongs in a cyberpunk universe.There are tons of cool renderings out there with futuristic kits, lowered suspension, and big wheels. "Nobody will ever make that," is usually the thought at the back of your mind. But Prior Design did, and here it is. All we need is a photo filter and an android chick with a gun to complete the cyberpunk look.This is a widebody kit with big fender flares. But they don't bolt into the body with visible screws like the Liberty Walk Huracan , and I think the project is better for it. Something else I love is that big step in the lower quarter of the flares, which lets you see the tires and realize just how custom this Lambo is.A new bumper has also been installed, something the kit didn't have back in 2016. It brings double chin blades, side winglets and a hint of Huracan Performante. There's a diffuser at the back, but we kind of expected a bing wing where... there isn't any.All the parts are fabricated from Fibergall-Duraflex that's ready for paint. While researching this story, we did realize that the German tuner has about a decade-long history of tuning Lamborghini with V10 engines. We wonder what they are going to do with the Urus, especially those of a Porsche variety, since SUVs are also a part of their business.