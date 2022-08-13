Princess Margaret's Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II Is Up for Auction, Third Time's a Charm

In 2020 and 2021, a 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II that used to belong to Princess Margaret was up for grabs, but it didn’t sell. But now the same royal ride is going under the hammer once again and, maybe, third time's a charm.
If you want to ride like a royal, this is your chance. There is a Ford Escort RS Series 1 option that used to belong to Princess Diana and a luxurious, custom Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II that used to belong to Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.
Her Royal Highness Princess Margaret Rose, The Countess of Snowdon, received the Rolls-Royce in May 1980.
The Silver Wraith, which is the longer wheelbase version of the Silver Shadow II, was customized to meet Princess Margaret's every demand. It's finished in Cardinal Red with a black Everflex-covered roof with Standard Pennant and Royal Crest mountings. To make it even more eye-catching, it features a blue police light on top.
When it comes to the cabin, it has a matte Rosewood dashboard, with the door panels covered in Black Nuala leather. Similar to several other Royal cars, the seats have pale green upholstery, with the back seat raised so the Princess could be seen when riding in it. The interior was completed with deep-pile, deep-green carpets.
Her Royal Highness seemed to love this Silver Wraith II better than any other vehicle she’s ever owned because she used it for 22 years. It was also part of her funeral service at Windsor Castle in 2002.
However, it looks like not everyone is as excited as Princess Margaret about it because it has been available for purchase in 2020 and again in 2021 at H&H Classics, and it didn't sell. It has only 47,359 mi (76,216 km) on the clock, and it was regularly serviced at the main Rolls-Royce dealers in London, Uk, with mechanic Chris Lee handling the maintenance.
Now it’s available again for sale at Collecting Cars, from Geoffrey Thomas, a private seller in Northamptonshire, UK. The seller claims he paid “over £80,000” (approx $118,000 at today's exchange) some “six or more years ago.” It comes with a “vast quantity of paperwork” and “a multitude of photographs” of the late Princess.
