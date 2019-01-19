autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Prince Philip Could Face Prosecution For Sandringham Crash He Caused

19 Jan 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Politicians
Prince Philip is 97 years old and definitely in a position in which he can afford to go out only in chauffeured rides, but until the other day, he still chose to drive himself. That might change soon, in light of the accident he caused near the Sandringham Estate, one of the Royal residencies.
14 photos
Land Rover Heritage VehiclesLand Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Land Rover Freelander 1Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2Updated Land Rover Freelander 2
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover Freelander 2 was T-boned by a Kia at a junction and flipped to the driver side. As it slid on the road, the car then flipped again and ended on the passenger side, but miraculously, the Duke wasn’t harmed. The women in the Kia received only minor injuries, and a toddler strapped in a carseat wasn’t hurt at all.

The Prince told the first witness on the scene, who also rushed to take him out of the wreck, that he had been “dazzled by the sun,” so he didn’t see the Kia coming. Still, according to Nick Freeman, an attorney who earned for himself the moniker of “Mr. Loophole,” he could face charges for causing the crash, Metro reports.

There are only a couple of situations in which the Prince would walk away without being charged: number one, he could agree to surrender his license (which would be very easy for him to do), and number two, prosecutors could decide it wouldn’t be in the public’s best interest to pursue the matter, since whatever fine the Prince received would go out of the public’s pocket.

Nonetheless, a possible charge of driving without due care and attention is hanging over the Prince’s head.

“In my view even if he’s found to be at fault, I think anyone advising him would contact the CPS and say look, he now accepts he shouldn’t be driving and he’s going to undertake to surrender his license and not drive again,” Freeman says. “I think on that basis it would not be in the public interest to prosecute.”

“They might say, ‘We don’t care who he is’,” he adds. “They might think at his age, at his position, he could afford a driver, he’s got all the facilities, he shouldn’t be risking the lives of others. They might push for prosecution.”

There is a precedent for members of the Royal Family being prosecuted for driving offenses, but the Prince himself was never among them. The accident has also reopened the debate on whether there should be an age limit for elderly drivers.
Prince Philip land rover Land Rover Freelander royal family accident police Kia
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 