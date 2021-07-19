Prince Harry Is a Member of a Secret Airport Service, The Private Suite

Public figures, whether they’re celebrities (actors and singers, reality stars and influencers), politicians or royals who have ditched their native country for whatever reason, experience travel differently than the rest of the world. For the more eco-friendly public figures for whom private jets are not an option, there’s also something called The Private Suite Service.
The Private Suite, or PS for short, is a luxury service at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S. It’s the only location available as of the time of writing, but more will open across the country in later 2021. As of last week, it also got a major redesign on several suites, but the promise of offering the most luxurious way to experience commercial flying still holds.
Prince Harry is a member of the PS service, according to British tabloid the Daily Mail. Proof of it comes from a photo of him landing at LAX earlier this month, upon his return from London, and being picked up by a white Chevrolet SUV with the P/S logo on the side. That’s just one of the luxury rides in the impressive PS fleet.
PS is, as per the tab, a step down from flying private on your own jet, but an upgrade from flying first-class, and the description is accurate. It’s more luxurious than first-class lounges at the airport, and offers the “most isolated” and private way of boarding a flight or deplaning. Introduced in 2017, the service is a membership-based one, hence its so-called "secret" status, but it can also be used by non-members at a higher rate. For instance, a member will pay $3,250 per visit, while the same visit would cost a non-member $4,350.
For this kind of money, you get to go through the whole airport experience without having to see any other traveler than your own people. You get your private TSA screening and customs booth, your own private lounge (with everything from a sleeping pod to a wet bar, kitchenette and private bathroom, and takeaway freebies), and a car to drive to and from the airplane. You won’t even have to share the airplane stairs with everyone else because you get your own “airplane backdoor.”
The Mail makes a lot of fuss about how this is a sign of Prince Harry living “the Cali life” after ditching the UK with his family. That is irrelevant even if were true: based on the description of the service, it looks like he’s using for security reasons. You simply can’t have a member of the Royal family wandering through the ever-crowded LAX, even with a security detail. The publication also notes that PS is run by Gavin de Becker, who is believed to handle security at the Sussexes’ new Montecito mansion.
