Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flew to the UK Again, This Time, on a Commercial Flight

It’s common for the rich and famous to fly in private jets, especially when they belong to a Royal Family. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to switch it up and arrived in the UK on a commercial flight.
Less than two weeks after the Duchess of Cambridge and her two children were seen flying economy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the same. But while Kate flew internally in the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived all the way from the U.S., just like regular folks.
The news comes from Hello! magazine, which reports that Harry and Meghan "landed on Saturday morning after shunning the use of a private jet and flying commercial." The same outlet adds that their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not seen with their parents.
Their flying itinerary wasn’t disclosed, but Prince Harry has been seen preferring American Airlines lately. They could’ve also chosen British Airways, as both airlines offer a first-class cabin on board.
This is the couple’s first visit to the UK since attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a string of charitable events, as their spokesperson confirmed in August: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."
During their stay, they will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5 and also visit Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8. It's unclear whether they'll fly in commercial jets, too, or opt to go private again.
Over the years, Prince Harry and Meghan were heavily criticized for their use of private planes. Many have accused them of being hypocritical as the Sussexes have promoted environmental causes on numerous occasions. Even Sir Elton John joined in the conversation, claiming that (one time) they flew in a carbon-neutral private jet.
Now they didn’t need to worry about the backlash, as they settled for a commercial flight. Naturally, that means that they probably went for the first class and didn't have to worry about the middle seat or legroom.
