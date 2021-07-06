Prince Charles Pays a Visit To Riversimple and Gets to Drive the Rasa

Riversimple is getting a lot of attention these days, not only for proposing a different approach to personal mobility. Thanks to a visit from the Prince of Wales, the revolutionary company made the headlines in the UK. Sadly, not precisely for the fitting meeting between a royal with environmental concerns and a company with solid suggestions on how to address them.
The Daily Mail covered the visit and stressed that Prince Charles “looked sharp in a grey suit with a purple tie for his visit.” It also mentioned he was wearing a mask to “combat the spread of the coronavirus.”
When it decided to mention what the company proposes to do, it only said the Rasa is powered by hydrogen and that it has a range of 300 miles. Luckily, the prince’s Twitter account offered more information about the company and its propositions. It even shared a video of Prince Charles’ drive with Hugo Spowers, founder and managing director of Riversimple.
One of the tweets about the company said that Riversimple is currently building Rasas for trials in Monmouthshire and Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire. Riversimple has a hydrogen refueller in Abergavenny.
Prince Charles talked to the engineers about the vehicle. We hope he could learn about the company’s ideas about the circular economy – not only related to final customers but also to the supply chain.
According to the people that witnessed the Prince of Wales’s visit, he was grinning after driving the Rasa. Having his support will undoubtedly help the company at least tell more people about what it proposes for cleaner personal transportation – if the media helps, mind you.
The Prince tests out @riversimple’s Rasa car, which is lightweight and super efficient.— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 6, 2021
The Rasa is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is the first of a range of vehicles that Riversimple plans to offer customers. pic.twitter.com/1Ae95FdXQh
