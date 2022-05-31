Prince Albert II of Monaco Drove an Orange McLaren Artura Around the Grand Prix Circuit

The all-new McLaren Artura made its dynamic mainland Europe debut at last weekend’s glamorous Monaco Grand Prix, and H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco was on hand to entertain spectators by taking the hybrid supercar out for an honorary lap of the circuit.
Prince Albert II sat behind the wheel of a distinctive Artura in McLaren Orange, with H.SH Hereditary Prince Jacques climbing alongside him into the passenger seat. Since this was an honorary lap, the British supercar didn’t exactly get the chance to showcase exactly what it can do from a performance standpoint.
“We are honored to have H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco open the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura. This iconic race has special significance to McLaren back almost 60 years,” said McLaren Automotive chief marketing officer, Gareth Dunsmore.
“Our all-new high-performance hybrid Artura distils all that racing and road car experience into a next-generation supercar which we are now thrilled to share with our customers and fans.”
The Artura was designed from the ground up by McLaren and it also features an all-new powertrain, consisting of a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor. Together, they combine for 671 hp (680 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, which will help get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 8.3 seconds.
You can max the Artura out at 205 mph (330 kph), while also covering a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds, which is more than respectable. Even Dominic Toretto would approve, right before driving the Artura straight into the moon or something.
In the United States, the all-new McLaren Artura retails for $225,000, making it cheaper than a Ferrari F8 but more expensive than a Lamborghini Huracan.
As for the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was first to cross the finish line, followed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in P2 and Max Verstappen in P3.
“We are honored to have H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco open the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura. This iconic race has special significance to McLaren back almost 60 years,” said McLaren Automotive chief marketing officer, Gareth Dunsmore.
“Our all-new high-performance hybrid Artura distils all that racing and road car experience into a next-generation supercar which we are now thrilled to share with our customers and fans.”
The Artura was designed from the ground up by McLaren and it also features an all-new powertrain, consisting of a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor. Together, they combine for 671 hp (680 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, which will help get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 8.3 seconds.
You can max the Artura out at 205 mph (330 kph), while also covering a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds, which is more than respectable. Even Dominic Toretto would approve, right before driving the Artura straight into the moon or something.
In the United States, the all-new McLaren Artura retails for $225,000, making it cheaper than a Ferrari F8 but more expensive than a Lamborghini Huracan.
As for the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was first to cross the finish line, followed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in P2 and Max Verstappen in P3.