Prime Day 2024 Early Deals: Best Deals for Electric Vehicle Owners

It's that time of the year when your Amazon Prime membership looks like a great investment. Prime Day 2024 starts in a few hours, so it's time to line up the best early deals. Make sure to add them to your list so you can place an order before they run out because it will be a hot day.
As Amazon is lining up its best deals for Prime Day 2024, it's time we do the same. The selloff starts in just a few hours, but avid deal-seekers can already score a hit with these early deals. We've split them into four categories to make them easy to compare, with EV chargers taking center stage, as usual. In the next couple of days, we'll be offering updates and additional deals, so make sure to check back for new Prime Day 2024 deals.
The Tera EV charger functions pretty much in the same way, although it only provides up to 16 amps of current. The charger comes with a NEMA 5-15 adapter cord to make it compatible with standard household sockets. It comes with a 23-foot cable and a cable organizer. You can schedule charging during off-peak hours and adjust the charging current in four steps: 8, 10, 13, and 16 amps. You can have it with a 37% discount for $100.
Autel is a reputable name in the EV charging business, offering a wide range of wall chargers. Their MaxiCharger Home EV charger provides up to 40 amps for Level-2 charging and offers advanced connectivity features. The mobile app allows you to access most features, including optimizing and scheduling charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. For Prime Day 2024, you can have it for $447, down from the $559 original price.
The Home Level-2 EV charger is another great solution from Autel, this time for a hardwired wall charger. It supports up to 50 amps (12 kW) charging, adding 37 miles per charging hour. The charger is NEMA Type 4 certified, offering protection in any weather, including snow, rain, hail, and sleet. The Autel Charge app controls charge times. You can buy it on Prime Day for $457, down from the regular $569 price.
If you want a more portable solution, the Gloryes portable inflator offers just that. The four presets offer convenient settings for cars, motorcycles, bikes, and balls. A fifth custom mode allows users to set their own pressure value up to 150 PSI. The digital display comes in handy for reading the real-time and preset pressure at a glance. The inflator can also be used as a flashlight and a power bank, which is great for only $20 after the 60% discount.
Shop Air offers a similar tool but promises to inflate your tires two times faster. The dual power capability lets you switch between cordless and power supply modes. With the included 9.8-ft 12-volt cord, you can power the pump directly from your car's cigarette lighter socket. The pressure preset and automatic stop features mean you can never over-inflate a tire. For a limited time, the price is discounted by 50% to $28.
OK, I admit, this one has a funny name, being called Litmustes, but it's a powerful tool. Thanks to the high-speed airflow, the battery lasts enough to inflate four car tires or 25 balls. It comes with four adapters, so you can inflate car and bike tires, balls, and air mattresses. The full price is a little high, at $80, but you can have it for $50 for Prime Day.
Having your stuff neatly organized in the trunk instead of moving around is great; a trunk organizer certainly helps. The one from Fortem is versatile, as you can adjust it to various sizes and shapes, and it has a non-slip waterproof bottom for maximum convenience. When you don't need it, it collapses to save space. You can have it for $33, down from $40.
Aside from a tire inflator, a car vacuum cleaner is the second tool everyone should have in their vehicle. The one from Drecell plugs into the 12-volt socket and comes with a 16.4-ft cord to reach the most remote corners of your car. The 7,000-PA suction power is enough to clean dirt, debris, dog hair, soil, sand, or crumbs. It also has a built-in LED to illuminate dark places, all for $30 after a massive 77% discount.
If your EV still has a 12-volt lead-acid battery (Tesla, for instance, moved to a 16-volt Li-ion battery), you can use the CTEK automatic battery charger and maintainer. This is helpful when you leave the car stationary for a long time, for instance, when you go on vacation. It provides trickle charge to keep the battery in top shape without depleting the high-voltage battery. It's now $95 with the 20% discount.
Going off-road or camping is so much better when you have adequate lighting. This kit from Nilight comprises two 4.5-inch round flood lights with 3,000 lumens each. It's very efficient, too, at 27 watts, so you don't have to worry about wiring. And for only $17 (down from $20), it's a steal.
A winch can get your off-roader out of a difficult situation when traction is lost. This one from Stegodon features a 4.8kw/6.4hp motor powered by the vehicle's 12-volt battery. It has a new clutch system and 3-stage planetary gear for maximum control and durability. The wireless remote control has a transmission range of 325 feet. The price is $360 with a 16% discount.
Finally, good moods and morale are always boosted when you open a cold beer at the end of the day. But to keep it cool, you need a refrigerator, and the one from Bodega offers plenty of space and cooling power. For $500, you get a 68-quart (65-liter) refrigerator capable of cooling down to minus 4 Fahrenheit (-15 C). It's also versatile, working on 12/24-volt DC and 100-240 volt AC, and costs $500 after an 11% discount.
Wall and portable chargers
This Level 2 charger from QPQ can be used either as a wall charger or a portable one. Depending on the plug used and what your electrical wiring supports, it can charge your EV with up to 48 amps (11.5 kW). It has a NEMA 14-50 plug and 25 feet (7.6 meters) of cable to suit every situation. The intelligent app control allows you to adjust the main settings, and it also supports card payments, all for $250, half the original price.
The Tera EV charger functions pretty much in the same way, although it only provides up to 16 amps of current. The charger comes with a NEMA 5-15 adapter cord to make it compatible with standard household sockets. It comes with a 23-foot cable and a cable organizer. You can schedule charging during off-peak hours and adjust the charging current in four steps: 8, 10, 13, and 16 amps. You can have it with a 37% discount for $100.
Autel is a reputable name in the EV charging business, offering a wide range of wall chargers. Their MaxiCharger Home EV charger provides up to 40 amps for Level-2 charging and offers advanced connectivity features. The mobile app allows you to access most features, including optimizing and scheduling charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. For Prime Day 2024, you can have it for $447, down from the $559 original price.
The Home Level-2 EV charger is another great solution from Autel, this time for a hardwired wall charger. It supports up to 50 amps (12 kW) charging, adding 37 miles per charging hour. The charger is NEMA Type 4 certified, offering protection in any weather, including snow, rain, hail, and sleet. The Autel Charge app controls charge times. You can buy it on Prime Day for $457, down from the regular $569 price.
Tire inflators
Unless you have a Rivian with an integrated compressor, a tire inflator is a great tool to have in your car. The Greenworks cordless inflator uses a 40-volt Li-ion battery but can also plug into the car's 12-volt outlet. It can also work as a deflator, making it easier to adjust tire pressure. It has a digital display for the utmost precision and shuts off automatically when it reaches the set pressure. For a limited time, you can get it for $68 with a 38% discount.
If you want a more portable solution, the Gloryes portable inflator offers just that. The four presets offer convenient settings for cars, motorcycles, bikes, and balls. A fifth custom mode allows users to set their own pressure value up to 150 PSI. The digital display comes in handy for reading the real-time and preset pressure at a glance. The inflator can also be used as a flashlight and a power bank, which is great for only $20 after the 60% discount.
Shop Air offers a similar tool but promises to inflate your tires two times faster. The dual power capability lets you switch between cordless and power supply modes. With the included 9.8-ft 12-volt cord, you can power the pump directly from your car's cigarette lighter socket. The pressure preset and automatic stop features mean you can never over-inflate a tire. For a limited time, the price is discounted by 50% to $28.
OK, I admit, this one has a funny name, being called Litmustes, but it's a powerful tool. Thanks to the high-speed airflow, the battery lasts enough to inflate four car tires or 25 balls. It comes with four adapters, so you can inflate car and bike tires, balls, and air mattresses. The full price is a little high, at $80, but you can have it for $50 for Prime Day.
Car accessories
I'm sure there'll be tons of phone mounts available on Prime Day, but this early deal from Chiclish offers a lot of convenience for only $10, down from the $15 original price. It can be installed on the windshield and the dashboard and fits almost every phone, whether Android or iPhone. You can also apply a 20% coupon at checkout, making it a hard-to-pass deal.
Having your stuff neatly organized in the trunk instead of moving around is great; a trunk organizer certainly helps. The one from Fortem is versatile, as you can adjust it to various sizes and shapes, and it has a non-slip waterproof bottom for maximum convenience. When you don't need it, it collapses to save space. You can have it for $33, down from $40.
Aside from a tire inflator, a car vacuum cleaner is the second tool everyone should have in their vehicle. The one from Drecell plugs into the 12-volt socket and comes with a 16.4-ft cord to reach the most remote corners of your car. The 7,000-PA suction power is enough to clean dirt, debris, dog hair, soil, sand, or crumbs. It also has a built-in LED to illuminate dark places, all for $30 after a massive 77% discount.
If your EV still has a 12-volt lead-acid battery (Tesla, for instance, moved to a 16-volt Li-ion battery), you can use the CTEK automatic battery charger and maintainer. This is helpful when you leave the car stationary for a long time, for instance, when you go on vacation. It provides trickle charge to keep the battery in top shape without depleting the high-voltage battery. It's now $95 with the 20% discount.
Adventure
Going on an off-grid adventure sometimes means that you need to prepare your own hot water. This tankless water heater from Girard works on propane and provides 48,000 BTUs. It's controlled by a microprocessor and features a digital control panel, being extremely efficient and virtually silent. The price is reduced by 46% to $434.
Going off-road or camping is so much better when you have adequate lighting. This kit from Nilight comprises two 4.5-inch round flood lights with 3,000 lumens each. It's very efficient, too, at 27 watts, so you don't have to worry about wiring. And for only $17 (down from $20), it's a steal.
A winch can get your off-roader out of a difficult situation when traction is lost. This one from Stegodon features a 4.8kw/6.4hp motor powered by the vehicle's 12-volt battery. It has a new clutch system and 3-stage planetary gear for maximum control and durability. The wireless remote control has a transmission range of 325 feet. The price is $360 with a 16% discount.
Finally, good moods and morale are always boosted when you open a cold beer at the end of the day. But to keep it cool, you need a refrigerator, and the one from Bodega offers plenty of space and cooling power. For $500, you get a 68-quart (65-liter) refrigerator capable of cooling down to minus 4 Fahrenheit (-15 C). It's also versatile, working on 12/24-volt DC and 100-240 volt AC, and costs $500 after an 11% discount.