Prime Day 2024\: Best deals for dedicated Tesla accessories

Although Tesla EVs come with everything one might need and then some, there are still things that can improve ownership or are just great to have in the car during road trips. Here are the best Prime Day deals for Tesla owners, carefully curated from thousands of items on Amazon.
Tesla cars don't need a lot of accessories like dash cameras, AV receivers, or GPS navigators because everything is already included. However, there's always room for improvement in areas like storage or charging, and you can never be too protective with your car. I've selected accessories custom-made for Tesla EVs across four popular categories.
Another neat organizer is the one CAT designed for the front seat, leveraging the truck's work capabilities. It can be installed in the passenger seat or the backseat, providing a multi-pocket system to organize stuff. Like other CAT products, this is designed to last, and the $22 price (with a 27% Prime Day discount) won't break the bank.
This organizer kit from Nilight offers five items that fit most Model Ys and Model 3s, except the Model 3 Highland. The kit covers much of the available storage space, including a center console tray, an armrest console tray, a hidden storage box, a behind-screen storage tray, and a water cup holder. With the 25% discount, it's a steal at $31.
Reputable accessory producer Spigen offers a center console organizer tray with a carbon design that fits all Model 3/Y EVs except the Model 3 Highland. Made of high-quality polycarbonate, the tray slides in and out to hide it or access the lower console. Buy it today with a 24% discount for only $20.
The ESR phone mount offers a similar functionality minus the built-in cooler for a slightly lower price ($30). This one can be installed in any Tesla model and features a foldable design to adjust the viewing angles. It includes a cable organizer to keep the center console clean. The charger is compatible with MagSafe phones (iPhone 15/14/13/12 series).
If you don't need to charge your phone, you can save some bucks by opting for an ESR magnetic phone mount without wireless charging capabilities. It also attaches to the back of the center screen in your Tesla, providing a secure fit. Thanks to a 29% discount, you can get it today for $21.
Lisen offers another MagSafe phone mount that can be installed tool-free into your Tesla's air vent. This allows you more flexibility, including placing your phone behind the steering wheel for better visibility. There's no wireless charging included, but the 35% discount makes it a very attractive proposition at $26. You can also apply a 20% coupon at checkout, lowering the price to $21.
Interior lights are all the rage, especially as the refreshed Model 3 introduced ambient lighting. Tparts offers an LED light strip for the Model Y's trunk. It plugs into the car's 12-volt outlet, illuminating the inside of the trunk with a warm 3000K light. The 20% Prime Day discount lowers the price to $36, so you better hurry.
ChargePoint offers a Home Flex Level-2 EV charger for Tesla EVs. It has a 240-volt NEMA 6-50 plug, requiring a 40A or 50A circuit, and is fitted with a NACS connector. This charger works with the ChargePoint mobile app, allowing you to control charging and connect smart home devices. You can get it for $509, down from the $599 original price.
A J1772 to NACS adapter allows you to charge your Tesla from a non-Tesla wall charger during road trips or at hotels. Nilight offers an 80-amp adapter that works with the Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X, expanding your charging destinations. You can get it for $32 after applying the 15% coupon at checkout.
Sun shade umbrellas are the latest trend, offering better protection against sun rays thanks to their tight fit. This one from Torras features a zip-and-tie design that achieves 100% all-around coverage to block UV rays and reduce heat build-up. You can have your car protected during hot summer days for $32 instead of the regular $60 price.
Having all the tools you need in your car is great if the need arises. Imaycc offers a jack kit for Tesla EVs that allows changing a tire in no time. The kit includes a 2.5-ton scissor jack, complete with jack pucks and a ratchet wrench for effortless operation. It also comes with one lug wrench, a drive head, and a carry bag. Thanks to a 25% discount, the price is now only $60.
If you want to completely cover all your car windows for all-around sun protection, this eight-piece kit might be for you. It's designed for the Tesla Model Y, covering the side and rear windows as well as the windshield. This setup offers complete privacy during camping trips thanks to the opaque material. You can have it for $56, down from the $70 regular price.
Space organizers
For the first time, this year's Prime Day brings accessory deals for the Cybertruck. Probably the best investment is a frunk organizer, considering the peculiar shape. The Frunk Insulation Cooler bag from Elecfresh is custom-made to fit the Cybertruck's frunk perfectly and is divided into two compartments. Thermal insulation means that you can keep beverages cool. Get it today for $95, down from the $129 original price.
Another neat organizer is the one CAT designed for the front seat, leveraging the truck's work capabilities. It can be installed in the passenger seat or the backseat, providing a multi-pocket system to organize stuff. Like other CAT products, this is designed to last, and the $22 price (with a 27% Prime Day discount) won't break the bank.
This organizer kit from Nilight offers five items that fit most Model Ys and Model 3s, except the Model 3 Highland. The kit covers much of the available storage space, including a center console tray, an armrest console tray, a hidden storage box, a behind-screen storage tray, and a water cup holder. With the 25% discount, it's a steal at $31.
Reputable accessory producer Spigen offers a center console organizer tray with a carbon design that fits all Model 3/Y EVs except the Model 3 Highland. Made of high-quality polycarbonate, the tray slides in and out to hide it or access the lower console. Buy it today with a 24% discount for only $20.
Phone mounts
Although Tesla has great software, owners still feel that their phones bring additional functionality, so they want it in their field of view. This magnetic phone holder from Ugreen attaches to the back of the center display in a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. It integrates a MagSafe wireless charger and a cooling fan to prevent overheating during charging, all for $32, down from the $50 original price.
The ESR phone mount offers a similar functionality minus the built-in cooler for a slightly lower price ($30). This one can be installed in any Tesla model and features a foldable design to adjust the viewing angles. It includes a cable organizer to keep the center console clean. The charger is compatible with MagSafe phones (iPhone 15/14/13/12 series).
If you don't need to charge your phone, you can save some bucks by opting for an ESR magnetic phone mount without wireless charging capabilities. It also attaches to the back of the center screen in your Tesla, providing a secure fit. Thanks to a 29% discount, you can get it today for $21.
Lisen offers another MagSafe phone mount that can be installed tool-free into your Tesla's air vent. This allows you more flexibility, including placing your phone behind the steering wheel for better visibility. There's no wireless charging included, but the 35% discount makes it a very attractive proposition at $26. You can also apply a 20% coupon at checkout, lowering the price to $21.
Gadgets
A cable organizer is nice to have, and the one from Spigen neatly integrates into the center console tray. It fits two phone charging cables and has built-in magnets to ensure the cover maintains its original functionality. This organizer is compatible with Model Y and Model 3 (not Highland refresh). The price is $24 after a 33% discount.
Interior lights are all the rage, especially as the refreshed Model 3 introduced ambient lighting. Tparts offers an LED light strip for the Model Y's trunk. It plugs into the car's 12-volt outlet, illuminating the inside of the trunk with a warm 3000K light. The 20% Prime Day discount lowers the price to $36, so you better hurry.
ChargePoint offers a Home Flex Level-2 EV charger for Tesla EVs. It has a 240-volt NEMA 6-50 plug, requiring a 40A or 50A circuit, and is fitted with a NACS connector. This charger works with the ChargePoint mobile app, allowing you to control charging and connect smart home devices. You can get it for $509, down from the $599 original price.
A J1772 to NACS adapter allows you to charge your Tesla from a non-Tesla wall charger during road trips or at hotels. Nilight offers an 80-amp adapter that works with the Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X, expanding your charging destinations. You can get it for $32 after applying the 15% coupon at checkout.
Tesla accessories
Autel developed these TPMS sensors specifically for Tesla, the first carmaker to introduce Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors. These come pre-programmed for use on a Tesla EV, so you don't need to do anything. Just drive off, and they will connect seamlessly to your car's infotainment computer. The set of four will set you back $175, thanks to the 20% discount.
Sun shade umbrellas are the latest trend, offering better protection against sun rays thanks to their tight fit. This one from Torras features a zip-and-tie design that achieves 100% all-around coverage to block UV rays and reduce heat build-up. You can have your car protected during hot summer days for $32 instead of the regular $60 price.
Having all the tools you need in your car is great if the need arises. Imaycc offers a jack kit for Tesla EVs that allows changing a tire in no time. The kit includes a 2.5-ton scissor jack, complete with jack pucks and a ratchet wrench for effortless operation. It also comes with one lug wrench, a drive head, and a carry bag. Thanks to a 25% discount, the price is now only $60.
If you want to completely cover all your car windows for all-around sun protection, this eight-piece kit might be for you. It's designed for the Tesla Model Y, covering the side and rear windows as well as the windshield. This setup offers complete privacy during camping trips thanks to the opaque material. You can have it for $56, down from the $70 regular price.