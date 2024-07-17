Prime Day 2024: Best Deals for Camping Gear

I believe there's no such thing as a perfect camping setup. There's always something you can upgrade, add, or modify to your camping gear. Well, now's one of the best times to do that, as Prime Day 2024 is currently ongoing until the end of the day.
I've focused my research on the following categories: Tents, coolers, water filters, stoves, and portable power stations. I'm aware you need other equipment and gear for an enjoyable camping experience, but I decided to cover these categories since they are must-have items.
Tents
You can't go camping without a tent. Sure, you can sleep in your car, but why not invest a little to increase your comfort level? Cars aren't typically the best sleeping spots, even if you modify them for camping. And even if they are, maybe you'll need a tent to accommodate other guests.
There are many deals worth checking out, like this one for the Coleman Evanston tent. This polyester tent, measuring 15 x 12 feet with a 6-foot center height, has enough room to house up to eight people. Setting it up isn't that time-consuming - its manufacturer estimates 15 minutes.
The Coleman Evanston has a screen room, window awnings, storage pockets, and even an electrical port to bring power inside. Moreover, a WeatherTec System with welded floors and protected seams ensures you'll stay nice and dry even in rainy weather. This tent costs $128.01 after a 56% discount from $289.99.
Next, we have the Marmot Crane Creek tent, currently discounted by 37% to $150.5. This one's smaller and can accommodate two people in its 32 square feet of shelter. It boasts a polyester construction and is set up using aluminum poles. Furthermore, it's fully waterproof and comes with two large, D-shaped doors and two sizeable overhead vestibules for storage.
If you want a lot of space to camp with your friends or family, consider the UNP tent. It measures 18 x 9 feet with a 78-inch height and can fit 10 sleeping bags or 3 queen air mattresses. According to its maker, two people can serve it up in just 8 minutes. What's more, it features a large mesh roof, two rooms divided by a screen that can double as a projecting screen, an electrical access port, and mesh pockets to store your gear. Of course, this tent is also waterproof. You can purchase it for $134.92, reduced from $179.99.
Stoves
Unless you want to eat only food from cans, fruits, or other meals that don't require cooking, you'll need a stove. My first option is the Coleman Triton+. This two-burner stove has 22,000 total BTUs of cooking power and can run up to one hour on high while powered by a 16-oz propane cylinder.
The Coleman Triton has two adjustable burners, built-in handles for easier transportation, and a dual wind guard to shield the burners. It can also accommodate 12-inch and 10-inch pans. All of this is available for a fair price of $93.49, discounted by 15% from $109.99.
One of the best parts of camping is sitting around a fire at night. So, why not use the fire for cooking? You can do exactly that with this Amazon Basics campfire grill, which is made of high-quality welded steel. It measures 12.2 x 19.5 inches and has folding legs for more convenient transportation.
If you need a more compact solution, check out the Coleman bottle-top camping stove. It provides up to 10,000 total BTUs of cooking power via its single adjustable burner. When connected to a 16.4-ounce propane cylinder, it can run for up to 2.5 hours. It's currently under a 29% discount, priced at $28.31.
Coolers
So, let's say you've chosen a stove, either one from above or another option. The next thing you'll need is a place to keep your food cool. One great option is the Coleman 316 Series portable cooler, which can hold ice for a whopping five days. The Prime Day 2024 deal is for the 100qt variant, which currently costs $98.59.
The plastic cooler weighs 20.4 lb. and has a capacity of 1.9 lb. It boasts the company's TempLock FX Insulation, which ensures your ice won't melt. Furthermore, the cooler is equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle for easier transportation. It also has a leak-resistant drain plug and four cup holders, and, as a bonus feature, it can double as a seat, as the lid supports up to 250 lb.
One similar option is the Igloo 110qt Glide cooler. It also can keep your food and drink cool for up to five days and comes with wheels and a cushion grip. Moreover, it boasts UV inhibitors and infrared technology that protect it against sun damage. The standard price of $166.01 is now discounted by 33% to $110.49.
Maybe you need a smaller and even more portable solution. Here's where the Wise Owl Outfitters backpack cooler comes in. It's available in two sizes, 30L and 20L, although only the latter is currently discounted to $18.39 from $29.99. It's made with layers of soft, waterproof insulation that will keep ice for about 24 hours. Using an adjustable air valve, you can insulate the backpack to your preference, adding air whenever you need. What's cool about this backpack is that it can double as waterproof storage, as it can be fully submerged and still keep its insides dry.
Water Filters
Depending on where you're camping, clean water can be hard to come by. And if you don't want to bring clean water with you to have for the entire trip, you can use water filters, like the LifeStraw personal water filter. This piece of gear can remove 99.99% of waterborne parasites and microplastics due to its microfiltration membrane. A single such filter can provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it an excellent addition to your camping gear.
Another fantastic option is the Waterdrop gravity water filter straw, which uses a 5-stage filtration system to clean your water. The package includes a 1.5-gallon gravity-fed water bag and a filter straw. The latter can offer safe drinking water up to 1,400 gallons with a maximum flow rate of 700ml/min and can also be used with water bottles. The package containing a pack of two straws and the bag is currently priced at $33.57, reduced by 27% from $45.99.
An even smaller solution is this water bottle from Bachgold. Priced at $38.39, discounted from $60.00, this water bottle provides 99.99% of clean drinking water through a built-in filter with an antibacterial activated carbon filter, a hollow fiber ultrafiltration membrane, and a prefilter. It has a filtering capacity of 400 gallons or about 2,500 refills and can hold 22 fl oz.
Portable Power Stations
Portable power stations allow you to extend your camping trip. They're also good to have around home if you want to power something outside, and they are a must-have for camper vans if they don't have built-in electrical systems. My point is this: they're very versatile. They can also be charged via solar or directly from your vehicle.
One renowned portable power station manufacturer is Jackery. Its Explorer 300 is currently discounted to $198.98 from $279.00. It has a capacity of 293 Wh and a power output of 300 W through a total of six ports. According to Jackery, charging the battery to 80% takes less than two hours.
The Anker Solix C1000 is a pricier, more powerful option. However, Prime Day 2024 offers an amazing deal today, reducing the standard price of $999.00 by half to $499. It has a 1,056 Wh capacity and a power output of 1,800 W (peak 2,400 W) through 11 versatile ports. Charging is even faster than with the Jackery – it takes just 43 minutes to charge it 80%.
And finally, we have the River 2 portable power station from EcoFlow. It boasts a 499 Wh capacity and can output up to 1,000 W through 11 ports. Charging it to 100% takes about one hour. You can purchase it for $279, reduced by 38% from $449.00.