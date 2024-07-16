Prime Day 2024: Best Deals for Bikes and Accessories

Prime Day 2024 is finally here. If you want to up your biking game, now's the perfect time. There's no need to scour through all the deals – I've done the research, so you don't have to.
Amazon Prime Days is entering its tenth year. This long-awaited day offers countless discounts on bike-related items, including helmets, tires, watches, lights, and more. It's easy to get lost among all the offers. That's why I curated them so you can jump straight to what you need and spend your money wisely.
Locks
Instead, you should look at a chain lock like the Sportneer Bike Lock. It's made from ultra-thick 0.157" manganese steel, with a lock core made from sturdy zinc alloy for an extra layer of protection. It's available in three lengths: 3.2 feet, 3.6 feet, and 4 feet. What's more, you don't need to worry about losing your keys, as this lock has a 5-digit combination lock. The 3.2 feet version currently has the largest discount of 54%, offered at $11.99 from $25.99.
If you prefer a U-Lock, look at this one from Intekin. It's made from 0.63-inch thick steel, which its maker says it's cutting-resistant and leveraging-resistant. Moreover, it features a silicone cover that protects it from dust, dirt, and corrosion. It measures 8.3 x 5.7 inches, but its package also includes a 5-foot reinforcement steel cable with a diameter of 0.47 inches. For easier transportation, you also get a mountain bracket that attaches to the seat post. The small U-Lock's price is currently discounted to $21.05 from $24.99. A larger version is available for $31.99, reduced from $39.99.
Folding locks can also be worthy investments – take the Keeper folding lock from Kryptonite as an example. It's designed for moderate security lock-ups, with a security level of 5 out of 10 and 3mm hardened steel links. It's compact and easy to transport, especially if you install the transport bracket it comes with. Moreover, it tips the scales at just 1.9 lb. and has a total length of 39 inches. You can grab it for $50.87, discounted from $86.95.
One good front light option is the CL1200 from Towild. This compact and lightweight front light offers a powerful 1,200-lumen output. It's compatible with Garmin quarter lock and GoPro mounts but can also be fitted with a handlebar mount. It's IPX6 waterproof, can be recharged with USB type C, and has a maximum runtime of 10 hours (at lower light settings).
If you need a simple, cheap, yet efficient brake light, look no further than the G Keni smart bike tail light. This tiny light is rechargeable, IPX6 waterproof, and has a long battery life. But the best part about it is that it has a braking sensor, which will make the light as bright as possible for five seconds to let other road users know you're slowing down. You also get four light modes with a maximum of 120 lumens and auto on/off for battery saving. It costs $20.39, reduced from $29.99.
My first suggestion is this bike pump from Toolitin. It's a classic foot pump with a one-piece aluminum barrel and a steel construction. Furthermore, the metal anti-skid base and the top handle can be removed for easier storage. It also has a maximum pressure of 160 PSI/11 Bar, which you can see through an accurate gauge, making it easier for you to nail the right pressure for your rites. Lastly, it's compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. All of this for $23.99, reduced from $39.99.
If you want a quick and portable solution, consider this electric air compressor from Cycplus. It has a max of 150 PSI/10.3 Bar, and you can choose between four pressure units: PSI, Bar, KPA, and Kg/cm2. This gadget comes with Presta and Schrader valves and a ball needle. That means you can also use it on cars and motorcycles. Other notable details are auto shutoff once you reach the preset pressure and the possibility of using it as a power bank via a USB-A output port. A discount of 40% is currently available, reducing the price to $33.99.
If you don't want to go electric and you're looking for a simple, portable hand pump, this one from Pro Bike Tool will do the job. Priced at just $16.79, this pump has a flexible hose with an in-line pressure gauge stored inside the handle and barrel of the pump. It can reach pressures of up to 100 PSI/6.9 Bar. What's more, it's Presta and Shrader compatible and can be secured via an included pump bracket.
If you have a rear rack on your bike, take a look at the Topeak TrolleyTote collapsible basket. This creative solution offers 27 liters of storage space and can hold a maximum load of 19.8 lb. It's made from a polymer frame and comes with an aluminum handle. What's cool about this basket is that it has a telescopic handle and trolley wheels, meaning you can take it off the rack and continue to use it. Furthermore, it can be folded flat when you're not using it. A 27% discount is available, lowering the basket's price to $68.52.
If you don't have a rack, consider getting one, as it's one of the most versatile cargo-carrying solutions for bikes. The aluminum cargo rack from Rockbros boasts a load capacity of 165 lb. and is compatible with a wide variety of bicycles. It also comes with a fender and a quick-release clamp that allows you to quickly adjust the seat post or take the rack off. Moreover, two sidebars prevent your bags from scratching by the wheel. Prime Day 2024 offers a 15% discount to $37.39.
Peloton's platform offers thousands of classes, content like movies and TV shows, and advanced metrics for your workout. However, there's one catch – you must pay a membership fee to access all this. Peloton's All-Access Membership is $44 per month.
The original version of the Peloton is an invite-only Prime deal, meaning you'll have to request an invite (which may or may not be granted) from Amazon to be able to purchase the bike. It's currently discounted from $1,445 to $1,011. A Bike+ version is also available for $1,995, which has more speakers, a bigger screen, and other bonus features.
Mongoose is a renowned brand in the world of BMXs – if your kid wants to hit the streets on a BMX, the Mongoose Legion L20 might be an amazing gift. It sports 20-inch wheels, a steel frame, aluminum U brakes, and 25x9T BMX gearing. Moreover, it tips the scales at 26 lb. and can accommodate riders with heights between 4'8” to 5’4". There's not much else to say about this bike, except that it's offered at an attractive price tag of $209.99, discounted by 46% from $389.99.
Since I'm a big fan of e-bikes, I had to include one on the list. I chose a budget-friendly one that can be an excellent introduction to the world of e-bikes: the Core e-bike by Actbest.
At the core of this electrified two-wheeler is a 350 W (peak 750 W) brushless motor that can speed you up to 22 mph. It's powered by a removable 36 V, 14 Ah battery that gives you a range of up to 50 miles assisted and 35 miles by throttle – yes, the e-bike even has a throttle.
Other notable components are a 7-speed transmission, 26-inch tires, and an LCD screen that displays key information. Oh, and you also get a front suspension and front and rear disc brakes. A 48% discount is currently available, reducing the price to a mere $519.99.
Locks
Bike security is critical if you want to continue to have a two-wheeler to ride (and I'm guessing you do). Luckily, there are a bunch of attractive discounts available for bike locks. I won't even look at cable locks since I believe they are inadequate for bike security.
Instead, you should look at a chain lock like the Sportneer Bike Lock. It's made from ultra-thick 0.157" manganese steel, with a lock core made from sturdy zinc alloy for an extra layer of protection. It's available in three lengths: 3.2 feet, 3.6 feet, and 4 feet. What's more, you don't need to worry about losing your keys, as this lock has a 5-digit combination lock. The 3.2 feet version currently has the largest discount of 54%, offered at $11.99 from $25.99.
If you prefer a U-Lock, look at this one from Intekin. It's made from 0.63-inch thick steel, which its maker says it's cutting-resistant and leveraging-resistant. Moreover, it features a silicone cover that protects it from dust, dirt, and corrosion. It measures 8.3 x 5.7 inches, but its package also includes a 5-foot reinforcement steel cable with a diameter of 0.47 inches. For easier transportation, you also get a mountain bracket that attaches to the seat post. The small U-Lock's price is currently discounted to $21.05 from $24.99. A larger version is available for $31.99, reduced from $39.99.
Folding locks can also be worthy investments – take the Keeper folding lock from Kryptonite as an example. It's designed for moderate security lock-ups, with a security level of 5 out of 10 and 3mm hardened steel links. It's compact and easy to transport, especially if you install the transport bracket it comes with. Moreover, it tips the scales at just 1.9 lb. and has a total length of 39 inches. You can grab it for $50.87, discounted from $86.95.
Lights
There's a reason the Ascher light set is currently the #1 Best Seller in Amazon's bike headlight-taillight combination: it's cheap yet provides adequate lighting. Offered at just $15.99, these rechargeable lights come with four different lighting modes that can be selected through a one-touch switch. Both lights are easy to attach with silicone mount straps. Moreover, the headlight can last 5 hours at full brightness, while the taillight can last 9.5 hours at full brightness.
One good front light option is the CL1200 from Towild. This compact and lightweight front light offers a powerful 1,200-lumen output. It's compatible with Garmin quarter lock and GoPro mounts but can also be fitted with a handlebar mount. It's IPX6 waterproof, can be recharged with USB type C, and has a maximum runtime of 10 hours (at lower light settings).
If you need a simple, cheap, yet efficient brake light, look no further than the G Keni smart bike tail light. This tiny light is rechargeable, IPX6 waterproof, and has a long battery life. But the best part about it is that it has a braking sensor, which will make the light as bright as possible for five seconds to let other road users know you're slowing down. You also get four light modes with a maximum of 120 lumens and auto on/off for battery saving. It costs $20.39, reduced from $29.99.
Pumps
If you don't have a pump at home, you should definitely consider getting one. Now, with Prime Day 2024, you have the best opportunity to get a really good deal on a pump.
My first suggestion is this bike pump from Toolitin. It's a classic foot pump with a one-piece aluminum barrel and a steel construction. Furthermore, the metal anti-skid base and the top handle can be removed for easier storage. It also has a maximum pressure of 160 PSI/11 Bar, which you can see through an accurate gauge, making it easier for you to nail the right pressure for your rites. Lastly, it's compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. All of this for $23.99, reduced from $39.99.
If you want a quick and portable solution, consider this electric air compressor from Cycplus. It has a max of 150 PSI/10.3 Bar, and you can choose between four pressure units: PSI, Bar, KPA, and Kg/cm2. This gadget comes with Presta and Schrader valves and a ball needle. That means you can also use it on cars and motorcycles. Other notable details are auto shutoff once you reach the preset pressure and the possibility of using it as a power bank via a USB-A output port. A discount of 40% is currently available, reducing the price to $33.99.
If you don't want to go electric and you're looking for a simple, portable hand pump, this one from Pro Bike Tool will do the job. Priced at just $16.79, this pump has a flexible hose with an in-line pressure gauge stored inside the handle and barrel of the pump. It can reach pressures of up to 100 PSI/6.9 Bar. What's more, it's Presta and Shrader compatible and can be secured via an included pump bracket.
Cargo Accessories
One of the most popular cargo accessories for bikes is the small bag that attaches to the top tube. One good option is the Rockbros bag, which holds your phone and provides additional storage space. It's water-resistant, and its TPU film window allows you to use touchscreen phones when they're inside the bag. Three starts ensure the bag remains safe in place. Other notable features are a hidden earphone hole and reflective tapes for better visibility.
If you have a rear rack on your bike, take a look at the Topeak TrolleyTote collapsible basket. This creative solution offers 27 liters of storage space and can hold a maximum load of 19.8 lb. It's made from a polymer frame and comes with an aluminum handle. What's cool about this basket is that it has a telescopic handle and trolley wheels, meaning you can take it off the rack and continue to use it. Furthermore, it can be folded flat when you're not using it. A 27% discount is available, lowering the basket's price to $68.52.
If you don't have a rack, consider getting one, as it's one of the most versatile cargo-carrying solutions for bikes. The aluminum cargo rack from Rockbros boasts a load capacity of 165 lb. and is compatible with a wide variety of bicycles. It also comes with a fender and a quick-release clamp that allows you to quickly adjust the seat post or take the rack off. Moreover, two sidebars prevent your bags from scratching by the wheel. Prime Day 2024 offers a 15% discount to $37.39.
Bikes
I'll start this category's list with a different kind of bike than you'd expect: a Peloton stationary bike. If you want to train to go faster and longer on a bike while also doing some hardcore cardio, the Peloton might be a suitable choice. Measuring 4 x 2 feet, the Peloton comes with an adjustable seat, a handlebar, a 22" screen, and speakers. It can accommodate riders with heights between 4'11” and 6'5”.
Peloton's platform offers thousands of classes, content like movies and TV shows, and advanced metrics for your workout. However, there's one catch – you must pay a membership fee to access all this. Peloton's All-Access Membership is $44 per month.
The original version of the Peloton is an invite-only Prime deal, meaning you'll have to request an invite (which may or may not be granted) from Amazon to be able to purchase the bike. It's currently discounted from $1,445 to $1,011. A Bike+ version is also available for $1,995, which has more speakers, a bigger screen, and other bonus features.
Mongoose is a renowned brand in the world of BMXs – if your kid wants to hit the streets on a BMX, the Mongoose Legion L20 might be an amazing gift. It sports 20-inch wheels, a steel frame, aluminum U brakes, and 25x9T BMX gearing. Moreover, it tips the scales at 26 lb. and can accommodate riders with heights between 4'8” to 5’4". There's not much else to say about this bike, except that it's offered at an attractive price tag of $209.99, discounted by 46% from $389.99.
Since I'm a big fan of e-bikes, I had to include one on the list. I chose a budget-friendly one that can be an excellent introduction to the world of e-bikes: the Core e-bike by Actbest.
At the core of this electrified two-wheeler is a 350 W (peak 750 W) brushless motor that can speed you up to 22 mph. It's powered by a removable 36 V, 14 Ah battery that gives you a range of up to 50 miles assisted and 35 miles by throttle – yes, the e-bike even has a throttle.
Other notable components are a 7-speed transmission, 26-inch tires, and an LCD screen that displays key information. Oh, and you also get a front suspension and front and rear disc brakes. A 48% discount is currently available, reducing the price to a mere $519.99.