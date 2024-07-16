Prime Day 2024: Best Deals for Android Auto and CarPlay Adapters, Dash Cams, Head Units

The time has come for another Prime Day, and if you're a car aficionado like we are, you probably saved up to get your favorite new-generation gadgets at a lower price.
That's the smart way to upgrade your driving experience, as paying the full price isn't always the best option, especially with a Prime Day sale knocking on your door.
This year, we have special prices, some of them coming with massive discounts, for Android Auto and CarPlay wireless adapters, GPS navigators, phone accessories, and aftermarket media receivers.
Without further ado, let's delve into details and see what you can get on this Prime Day.
AAWireless remains the device that started the wireless revolution in the Android Auto world. It connects to the vehicle's USB port and to the phone via Bluetooth. It has a simple form factor and communicates with your phone wirelessly, so you can forget it's there. AAWireless gets a 25% discount this Prime Day so that you can get it at $56.24 instead of the regular $74.99. This is the lowest price ever for AAWireless.
While Motorola did not announce a price cut for the MA1, Ottocast joined Amazon's party with a discount for the MX27. The device is available today for $109, down 27% from the regular price of $149.
AutoSky runs two sales campaigns for its devices, one of which concerns the Android Auto wireless adapter. The device is 30% cheaper on Amazon, costing $34.99 instead of the regular $49.99. The company's CarPlay adapter, which converts Apple's phone mirroring system from wired to wireless, received a massive 50% discount, dropping from $79.99 to $39.99.
CarlinKit, the CarPlay wireless adapter that has been around for so long, is also discounted. CarlinKit 5.0 cane be yours with a 20% discount, so it costs only $71.99, down from its regular $89.99 price.
While Pioneer, Sony, and Kenwood, three of the biggest names in this space, have yet to announce their Prime Day deals, BOSS jumpstarted the campaign with special prices for two models.
The double-DIN BOSS BVCP9700A, which supports Android Auto and CarPlay out of the box and offers a 7-inch screen, costs $143.99 today, down no more, no less than 49% from its regular $284.99 price. It's a great opportunity to install phone mirroring software in your car, and the double-DIN system should be compatible with most models.
ATOTO, a company whose popularity has increased lately, mainly thanks to its aftermarket media receivers with Android Auto and CarPlay support, cut the price of the A6PF by 13%. This means the device no longer costs $229 but $199.90. The device sports a double-DIN system, a 7-inch display, and integrated GPS tracking.
The cheapest aftermarket upgrade is the DCPA71 from Dual Electronics. The double-DIN 7-inch head unit with Android Auto and CarPlay support costs $103.99, down 20% from $129.99.
The more expensive Garmin dēzl OTR810, which includes truck-optimized navigation with everything from vehicle profiles to custom routes, driver alerts, and services aimed at truckers, no longer costs $699.99 for a limited time. You can get it from Amazon for $499.99, so if you need an 8-inch truck navigator with the best Garmin can offer today, this is the right moment to buy it.
Jimtour, a company whose products have received more attention lately thanks to its cheap devices, sells its truck navigator at a 28% discount, dropping the price from $69.99 to $50.23. The 7-inch display is a good choice for a GPS navigator, but the long-term map updates are the biggest concern despite the parent company's promise.
If you own an iPhone, Belkin has a good deal for its MagSafe wireless charger, dropping its price from $59.99 to $39.99. The MagSafe Vent Mount Pro, a gray charger that works with all iPhones with integrated MagSafe tech, received a 25% discount to cost $29.99 instead of the regular $39.99.
Anker can't resist the MagSafe party, so it offers a 20% discount on its wireless car charger. The device costs $47.99 instead of $59.99.
If wireless charging isn't your favorite cup of tea and you want to stick with cables, Belkin's 37-watt dual USB charger is 30% off, costing only $17.39. The regular price is $24.99.
The M300 costs $31.99 instead of the regular $59.99, so it's hands-down one of the best dash cams available today at a ridiculous price.
VIOFO joined this year's Prime Day sale with three products. The cheapest and the least intrusive, thanks to its small form factor, is the A119 Mini. It offers 2K recording at 60 fps, voice control, 24H parking monitoring, and support for micro SD cards of up to 512GB. It costs $85.99, down 34% from $129.99.
If you want upgraded capabilities, such as a triple setup with front, rear, and interior cameras, the VIOFO A229 Pro is the right choice. The device offers 4K, 2K, and 1080p cameras with voice control and 24-hour monitoring for only $272.99, a 32% discount from the regular $399.90 price tag.
If you're interested in more affordable dash cams, Vantrue and Nexar also discounted two of their most popular devices. The N2 Pro from Vantrue is 41% cheaper, so it costs $118.94 instead of $199.99, while the Nexar Beam costs $84.99 thanks to a 23% discount.
This year, we have special prices, some of them coming with massive discounts, for Android Auto and CarPlay wireless adapters, GPS navigators, phone accessories, and aftermarket media receivers.
Without further ado, let's delve into details and see what you can get on this Prime Day.
Android Auto and CarPlay wireless adapters
If you want to convert a wired Android Auto or CarPlay connection into wireless, you don't have to spend a fortune on getting rid of cables. Wireless dongles have become incredibly popular lately, and the market is loaded with a growing number of devices, some cheaper than others.
AAWireless remains the device that started the wireless revolution in the Android Auto world. It connects to the vehicle's USB port and to the phone via Bluetooth. It has a simple form factor and communicates with your phone wirelessly, so you can forget it's there. AAWireless gets a 25% discount this Prime Day so that you can get it at $56.24 instead of the regular $74.99. This is the lowest price ever for AAWireless.
While Motorola did not announce a price cut for the MA1, Ottocast joined Amazon's party with a discount for the MX27. The device is available today for $109, down 27% from the regular price of $149.
If you're specifically interested in the price and don't care that much about the reliability (though you should), XEITIN and ANYFAR also discounted their Android Auto wireless adapter. The first sells an adapter for $40.19 (down 16% for this Prime Day sale), while the latter's device dropped 50% to cost only $33.49. It's the cheapest Android Auto wireless adapter you can get today.
AutoSky runs two sales campaigns for its devices, one of which concerns the Android Auto wireless adapter. The device is 30% cheaper on Amazon, costing $34.99 instead of the regular $49.99. The company's CarPlay adapter, which converts Apple's phone mirroring system from wired to wireless, received a massive 50% discount, dropping from $79.99 to $39.99.
CarlinKit, the CarPlay wireless adapter that has been around for so long, is also discounted. CarlinKit 5.0 cane be yours with a 20% discount, so it costs only $71.99, down from its regular $89.99 price.
Android Auto and CarPlay media receivers
While wireless adapters are great, they're useless if your car comes without CarPlay and Android Auto. This is where aftermarket media receivers come to the rescue.
While Pioneer, Sony, and Kenwood, three of the biggest names in this space, have yet to announce their Prime Day deals, BOSS jumpstarted the campaign with special prices for two models.
The double-DIN BOSS BVCP9700A, which supports Android Auto and CarPlay out of the box and offers a 7-inch screen, costs $143.99 today, down no more, no less than 49% from its regular $284.99 price. It's a great opportunity to install phone mirroring software in your car, and the double-DIN system should be compatible with most models.
However, the company has also discounted the single-DIN BVCP9700A-FL. This time, the price cut is smaller, so you can get the media receiver with a 7-inch screen and Android Auto and CarPlay support at $135.99. The regular price is $169.99.
ATOTO, a company whose popularity has increased lately, mainly thanks to its aftermarket media receivers with Android Auto and CarPlay support, cut the price of the A6PF by 13%. This means the device no longer costs $229 but $199.90. The device sports a double-DIN system, a 7-inch display, and integrated GPS tracking.
The cheapest aftermarket upgrade is the DCPA71 from Dual Electronics. The double-DIN 7-inch head unit with Android Auto and CarPlay support costs $103.99, down 20% from $129.99.
GPS navigators
Garmin joined the Prime Day fun with two GPS navigators, one receiving a massive 47% discount. The Garmin Drive 42, an entry-level GPS navigator with a 5-inch screen that includes maps of the United States and Canada, costs only $79.99. The device typically carries a $149.99 price tag.
The more expensive Garmin dēzl OTR810, which includes truck-optimized navigation with everything from vehicle profiles to custom routes, driver alerts, and services aimed at truckers, no longer costs $699.99 for a limited time. You can get it from Amazon for $499.99, so if you need an 8-inch truck navigator with the best Garmin can offer today, this is the right moment to buy it.
Jimtour, a company whose products have received more attention lately thanks to its cheap devices, sells its truck navigator at a 28% discount, dropping the price from $69.99 to $50.23. The 7-inch display is a good choice for a GPS navigator, but the long-term map updates are the biggest concern despite the parent company's promise.
Phone accessories
Everybody owns a phone, and naturally, we also connect them to our cars, either for Android Auto and CarPlay or just for an extra charge while we go to pick up the kids from school.
If you own an iPhone, Belkin has a good deal for its MagSafe wireless charger, dropping its price from $59.99 to $39.99. The MagSafe Vent Mount Pro, a gray charger that works with all iPhones with integrated MagSafe tech, received a 25% discount to cost $29.99 instead of the regular $39.99.
Anker can't resist the MagSafe party, so it offers a 20% discount on its wireless car charger. The device costs $47.99 instead of $59.99.
If wireless charging isn't your favorite cup of tea and you want to stick with cables, Belkin's 37-watt dual USB charger is 30% off, costing only $17.39. The regular price is $24.99.
Dash cams
We live in a world where dash cams have become a must-have gadget for every driver, and I won't even debate why everybody needs such a device. However, Prime Day makes buying a dash cam significantly cheaper, with the 70mai M300, one of the most affordable yet popular choices, sporting a massive 47% discount.
The M300 costs $31.99 instead of the regular $59.99, so it's hands-down one of the best dash cams available today at a ridiculous price.
VIOFO joined this year's Prime Day sale with three products. The cheapest and the least intrusive, thanks to its small form factor, is the A119 Mini. It offers 2K recording at 60 fps, voice control, 24H parking monitoring, and support for micro SD cards of up to 512GB. It costs $85.99, down 34% from $129.99.
VIOFO A229 Plus, which includes front and rear cameras with 1440p support for both units, offers a 38% discount. This means the device no longer costs $259.99 but only $159.99, becoming one of the best dash cams in this price range today.
If you want upgraded capabilities, such as a triple setup with front, rear, and interior cameras, the VIOFO A229 Pro is the right choice. The device offers 4K, 2K, and 1080p cameras with voice control and 24-hour monitoring for only $272.99, a 32% discount from the regular $399.90 price tag.
If you're interested in more affordable dash cams, Vantrue and Nexar also discounted two of their most popular devices. The N2 Pro from Vantrue is 41% cheaper, so it costs $118.94 instead of $199.99, while the Nexar Beam costs $84.99 thanks to a 23% discount.